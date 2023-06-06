How to watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream: French Open tennis start time, channel

Cancel your dinner plans, hole yourself up in a meeting room, do whatever needs to be done so that you don't miss this quarter-final clash between King of Clay heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz and his one-time predecessor Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Spaniard has taken the tennis world by storm over the past year, but it wasn't long ago that Tsitsipas was being hailed as the new coming of one of the sport's greats.

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live streams: TV schedule, dates Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas begins today (Tuesday, June 6) at 2.15 p.m. ET / 11.15 a.m. PT / 7.15 p.m. BST.

We really must stop drawing comparisons between rising stars and legends of the game, even if Alcaraz and Tsitsipas wear them better than most. But whereas Alcaraz has taken the "new Nadal" moniker in his stride, being branded the "new Federer" doesn't seem to have done Tsitsipas any favours.

The Greek No.5 seed is elegance personified, a player who makes slogs along the baseline look like a foxtrot, though when he first broke through in 2019, few would have imagined that he'd still be pursuing his first grand slam title four years later. He's only 24 years old, but so much had been expected of him that it's natural to ponder whether or not he'll go on to fulfil his potential.

Doing so would be much easier if Alcaraz wasn't on the scene. Despite bursting on the scene as a fully formed trophy magnet, the consistency of his play at such a tender age and rapid ascent to world No.1 have taken everybody by surprise. He's achieving things that were beyond even the Big Three, and doing so with the general demeanor of a cuddly puppy rather than a laser-focused killing machine.

Alcaraz owns their head-to-head by 4-0, and Tsitsipas has admitted to struggling to handle his opponent's power and pace of play. However, with the sun down and the dewy air descending, the conditions could favour the Greek. Here's everything you need to know see Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas online and watch the French Open 2023 from anywhere.

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, France or Austria then you can look forward to a FREE Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream from Roland-Garros in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service in Australia, France.TV in France and ServusTV in Austria, all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

It's natural that you might want to watch an Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the match is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. you have a couple of options to watch an Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream at the French Open. Viewers can tune in on Peacock and the Tennis Channel.

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas will start no earlier than 2.15 p.m. ET / 11.15 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

NBC, which is also providing coverage of the French open, can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock, plus Sling TV and Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Peacock: It costs just $4.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to French Open live streams from Roland-Garros.

If you go the Sling TV route, you'll want Sling Blue, which is $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC (in select regions). You can also add on the Tennis Channel as part of its Sports Extra package, for an extra $11/month. On the plus side, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

In addition to showing Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas and selected French Open live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like Yellowstone, Law and Order, the Real Housewives, Poker and more.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $30 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC in some regions. You can add the Tennis Channel with Sports Extra. Right now, new subscribers get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including the Tennis Channel and NBC. Check it out with their 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers can watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live streams from Roland-Garros with Discovery Plus and Eurosport. As Eurosport is part of Discovery Plus, it doesn't matter one which you subscribe to.

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas will start no earlier than 7.15 p.m. BST on Tuesday evening.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year. You can sign up for Discovery Plus here, or access the service via Amazon Prime Video — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can get a 30-day free trial of that too.

On holiday this week? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas along with all the French Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas will start at approximately 2.15 p.m. ET / 11.15 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99 (CAD) a month or $199.90 per year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live streams in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch an Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream for free on 9Now.

Just note that Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas will start no earlier than 4.15 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The big match will likely air on the free-to-view 9Gem channel and via the on-demand service 9Now, but if not, every game is being live streamed ad-free and in up to 4K on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas on your Stan account, as if you were back home.