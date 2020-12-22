Warriors vs Nets live stream: How to watch NBA opening night online

Warriors vs Nets start time, channel Warriors vs Nets takes place at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT tomorrow (Tuesday, Dec. 22).

The game airs on TNT.

It's time for the Warriors vs Nets live stream to hit Start on the new NBA season! And there's no better way for a season to start than with old teammates turned rivals, as Steph Curry returns to lead the Warriors against the Nets, the new home of Kevin Durant.

Yes, the first NBA live stream of the season has some pre-loaded drama, but Durant is keeping things cordial in the lead-up. On a Zoom call with the press, Durant reiterated that he does not blame the Warriors for his achilles injury, which came when he tried to push himself through 2019 Finals. He missed the entire subsequent 'bubble' season.

Oh, and yes, there's that added bit of change to the NBA. We're out of the bubble. The Nets will play host to the Warriors at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, which (obviously) will not have fans in attendance.

We'll all be at home, with eyes on the pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving, who have yet to debut as teammates yet.

The other big story here is the debut of James Wiseman, the #2 draft pick who will (in a rare moment in the league) have a chance to make an impact quite soon after being drafted. It's unclear as to whether or not Wiseman will start, but he could see minutes in the season opener.

Here's everything you need to watch the Warriors vs Nets live stream:

How to avoid Warriors vs Nets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Warriors vs Nets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Warriors vs Nets live streams in the US

In the U.S., Warriors vs Nets tips off Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Warriors vs Nets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up very late to catch the Warriors vs Nets live stream open the NBA season, at midnight local BST.. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K..

Warriors vs Nets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Warriors vs Nets on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.