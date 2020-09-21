WandaVision trailer, release date, cast, poster and everything else we know

Honey, WandaVision is home! Marvel's half-sitcom, half superhero epic is coming to Disney Plus this year (2020), and we just got its first trailer.

The six-episode series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision. She's a very powerful telekinetic/telepath; he's an android/AI hybrid. And these two crazy kids somehow managed to fall in love in the midst of strife and destruction.

Their romance came to a sad end with Vision's death, but this is the MCU — time is a flat circle. Somehow, Vision is part of this wacky sitcom, possibly thanks to Wanda's abilities.

Here’s everything we know about WandaVision, including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

WandaVision is coming at the end of the year, as Disney revealed a December 2020 release window on its recent earnings call.

Disney Plus had originally slated WandaVision for a 2021 release but revealed on Jan. 1 that the series was moving up to 2020.

WandaVision trailer

The Wandavision trailer, which debuted on Sept. 20, shows off how the series will creepily and eerily blend old school television tropes and technicolor aesthetics with the MCU antics we're all fond of.

WandaVision cast

WandaVision’s two leads are Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision (thus the title … WandaVision). Wanda is an Avenger with formidable powers of telekinesis and telepathy, while Vision is a hybrid of the AI J.A.R.V.I.S., Ultron and the Mind Stone.

Both characters have appeared in several MCU and they began to connect on a personal level in Captain America: Civil War. But when they joined opposing sides, they started meeting in secret to continue a romantic relationship, as shown in Avengers: Infinity War. Their romance came to a tragic end when Thanos killed Vision to get the Mind Stone in Avengers: Infinity War.

Also on board WandaVision is Teyonah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau, daughter of Maria Rambeau, who is the best friend of Carol Danvers. Monica was last seen as a young girl in Captain Marvel (played by Akira Akbar).

The rest of the cast (that we know of) includes Kat Dennings, as political science major Darcy Lewis, last seen in Thor and Thor: The Dark World; Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo, last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp; and MCU newcomer Kathryn Hahn as a “nosy neighbor.”

WandaVision poster

The first poster-sized graphic for WandaVision doubles down on how the lines between the retro and modern will blur in the new series:

#WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GtlzbAaKUXSeptember 21, 2020

WandaVision plot

Not much is known about the plot of WandaVision, but we know it will delve into the relationship between Wanda and Vision and also explore Wanda’s powers.

"Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I'm not even sure we've said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch," Marvel boss Kevin Feige explained to Omelete.

"What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that's what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU.”

Marvel has dropped a few clues about WandaVision, the first of which is a teaser image that depicts the couple in a brightly colored ‘50s sitcom setting. Feige and Olsen have described the series as the MCU’s first sitcom. The teaser consisted of images of Wanda and Vision from previous MCU movies cut with scenes from the Dick Van Dyke Show.

Bettany described the show to Collider as “so bonkers, quite frankly and really risky and really new and unlike anything [Marvel Studios has] ever done.”

Aside from the mind-bending idea of an MCU sitcom, the big question is: How is Vision around, since he died in Infinity War? Fans are speculating that the sitcom setting is a domestic fantasy that Wanda mentally conjures. There were also rumors flying around online that audition tapes for Wanda and Vision’s kids included dialogue about an “uncle.” Could that refer to Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who sacrificed his life in Avengers: Age of Ultron? If Wanda is conjuring ghosts, why not one of her brother, too?

The other possibility is that Doctor Strange and his Time Stone are involved somehow. Feige previously revealed that WandaVision ties in directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Maybe this sitcom version of Wanda’s life is a wacky facet of the multiverse.

Marvel has every intent to make the events of the Disney Plus series relevant to the movies. Leaked set photos have shown the adult Monica Rambeau leaving an office marked with the logo for the organization S.W.O.R.D. That stands for Sentient World Observation and Response Department and is basically the space version of S.H.I.E.L.D.

S.W.O.R.D. was first hinted at in an end credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which showed that the “Nick Fury” and “Maria Hill” characters were actually Skrulls in disguise. The real Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) had asked the shapeshifters to take their place. Meanwhile, he appeared to be in space working on a new project.

https://twitter.com/JustJared/status/1206720258230251520

S.W.O.R.D. would act as a bridge between what’s happening on Earth and what’s going on in outer space. And Nick Fury would once again be a gatekeeper who works with everyone from Spider-Man and Thor to the Eternals.

WandaVision set photos

Some Wandavision set photos have been leaked or shared.

An Atlanta filming Instagram posted images that seem to show some kind of S.W.O.R.D. contraption:

S.W.O.R.D. Atlanta Filming A photo posted by @atlanta_filming on Jan 24, 2020 at 12:46pm PST

The set photos of Parris and Wanda indicate that not all of WandaVision will take place in that ‘50s-era sitcom reality: