Walmart is holding a PS5 and Halo Xbox Series X restock right now — here's how to get yours

Walmart is holding a massive next-gen console restock right now. The PS5, Xbox Series X, and the hard-to-find Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition are all available to order in this restock. This drop was originally confirmed to us by our sources at the retailer.

This is the retailer's first PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock in almost a month, so make sure to take full advantage of the drop if you're still on the hunt for a next-gen system. See our full buying advice below, but make sure you're signed in to your Walmart account before trying to purchase so you can speed through checkout.

It's also worth remembering that during a console restock Walmart releases stock every 10 to 15 minutes throughout a period of usually an hour. If the listings are already appearing as sold out, refresh the page and check again as the restock will likely last through until 1 p.m. ET. Walmart may also ask you to "press and hold" the buy button, this is to ensure you're not a scalper bot trying to buy up consoles for resale.

If you're unsuccessful during this latest Walmart drop, we have comprehensive PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock hubs that are updated daily with the latest restock information and all the retailer links you need. They won't guarantee you a console but can help make the difficult task of securing one a little bit easier.

Walmart Xbox Series X Halo (in stock)

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite: $549 @ Walmart

The new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console celebrates 20 years of Halo. The console features a Halo-inspired design and also powers on/off with custom Halo-themed sounds. It comes with a matching Halo Infinite controller. View Deal

Walmart PS5 restock (in stock)

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

Walmart Xbox Series X restock (in stock)

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. View Deal

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly checkout. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours. So it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock. Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.

PS5 tracker — stores to check

Xbox Series X tracker — stores to check