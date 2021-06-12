Wales vs Switzerland live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group A game for free

Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 game starts today (Saturday, June 12) at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Wales vs Switzerland live stream has a lot to live up to, following yesterday's fantastic Euro 2020 opening game between Italy and Turkey.

Italy were comfortable 3-0 winners there, and both Wales and Switzerland fans will be hoping they can pull off a similarly one-sided victory.

Wales will look to the stars of their incredible Euro 2016 run to recapture that magic. But Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are now five years older, and neither has enjoyed a trouble-free time since then, with Ramsey suffering repeated injuries and Bale a loss of form.

But while few people think the Welsh can repeat their 2016 semi-final run, they do have a promising crop of young players coming through the ranks: Daniel James, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Neco Williams are all 23 or under and all are likely starters.

The Swiss, in contrast, are a settled side who have been together for a long time. Xherdan Shaqiri remains a mercurial talent — albeit one who spent much of the domestic season on the bench at Liverpool — while Granit Xhaka is a quality option in midfield. Up front, they'll be looking to the fans' favorite Breel Embolo and the free-scoring Haris Seferovic.

With Italy having triumphed so comprehensively yesterday, both sides will be looking at this encounter as a must-win game — which should make for an open encounter. It all kicks off today (Saturday, June 12) at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT), and you can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are.

Here's how to watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream at Euro 2020 for free — and if you want to see the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more, head to our main How to watch Euro 2020 page.

How to watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream for free

The Wales vs Switzerland live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., and that's good news even if you happen to be elsewhere.

That's because you can tune in to U.K. coverage from other countries, by using one of the best VPN services.

The Wales vs Switzerland live stream, for instance, is available for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch.

How to watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., soccer fans can watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream on ESPN. If you already get that channel as part of a cable package, then you'll also be able to stream games through the ESPN website.

If you've cut the cord, you could try Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with 30-plus channels including ESPN. What's more, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 at the moment.

Fubo.TV is another option: it's a bit pricier, at $65 per month, but you get more than 117 channels, with ESPN among them.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream for free by using a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. ExpressVPN is our favorite right now — there's more details on that below.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including ESPN. View Deal

How to watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream with a VPN

Don't worry if you're not in your usual country of residence and aren't able to watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream there — because a VPN could help.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, enabling you to access the streaming services you already pay for.

We've tested lots of VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . Why? Well, it's fast, works on loads of devices and has excellent customer service. Plus, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out before you commit. There are also plenty of other VPN services, so check out our full list of the best VPN services if you want to see them all.

A combination of speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Wales vs Switzerland live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. The game starts at 2 p.m. BST, although coverage will begin at 1.15 p.m. if you fancy taking in the build-up too. It's also being shown on the Welsh-language channel S4C.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Wales vs Switzerland live stream will be shown on TSN (in English) and TVS Sports (in French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 a month.

If you're usually based in Canada and subscribe to TSN or TVA, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Wales vs Switzerland live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Wales vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Wales vs Switzerland live stream will be shown on Optus Sport in Australia. This can be accessed via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not in Australia at the moment, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.