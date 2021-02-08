Valentine's Day flower sale: Get $10 off at FTD right now

Valentine's Day is this Sunday and now is the best time to score a solid deal to get a fresh bouquet delivered to your significant other’s door. We've found one of the best Valentine's Day flower deals on the market.

Right now, FTD is taking up to $10 off select flowers and Valentine’s Day bundles if you opt to get your bouquet delivered February 10 through 12. Just don't forget to check if your selected style has the "save $10" badge on it, otherwise the offer will not be active.

Valentine's Day flowers: $10 off @ FTD

FTD is taking $10 off select flowers when you opt to have them delivered February 10 through 12. With FTD's wide selection of flowers and Valentine’s Day bundles, you’ll be able to buy a gift for your loved one for as little as $32. The website offers an abundance of choices: from classic roses, tulips and sunflowers to chocolate covered Oreo cookies and plushies. View Deal

Valentine's Day is definitely one of the busiest times of the year for florists. Whether you're on the lookout for the classic red roses, lilies or carnations, FTD's got you covered. Apart from flowers, FTD currently offers a wide range of Valentine's Day-themed gifts, including bundles with scented candles, plushies, chocolate-covered cookies and other treats. So it's no wonder why FTD is offering a wide range of discounts and offers ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

We're particularly found of this set called "Meant to Be Bouquet and Homesick Candle", which is currently on offer for $20 less than its typical price of $80. The set includes a fresh bunch of 16 roses and a "Love Letters" candle from Homesick.

And in case you're still planning your movie line-up for the special day, we've prepared a list of best romantic movies on Netflix for you to enjoy either with your significant other or by yourself (and there's nothing wrong with that!).