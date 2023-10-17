USA vs Ghana live stream: How to watch international soccer game online

There was a time when the USA and Ghana were sick of the sight of each other. For three World Cups in a row, the teams met – a last 16 tie sandwiched between two group stage contests – but a 2017 friendly is the only encounter since for two countries inextricably linked by Ghanaian-born former U.S. wonderkid Freddy Adu. With new-ish coaches in both dugouts, there are new beginnings for both sides.

The USA vs Ghana live stream has plenty to whet the appetite — you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN , and potentially for FREE.

USA vs Ghana live stream, Date, Time, Channels The USA vs Ghana live stream takes place Tuesday (Oct. 17).

► Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST (Oct. 18) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock or TNT via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The first major test since Gregg Berhalter's reappointment as USMNT boss ended in a 3-1 defeat to Germany on Saturday, but there were signs of a talented playing roster that can go into 2026's home World Cup with a shot of going big.

Captain Christian Pulisic opened the scoring and, though the USMNT miss injured midfielder Tyler Adams, it now has a center forward in Folarin Balogun to cast fear into the hearts of opponents.

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton takes great pride in managing the country of his father, Willie, having made the step up from a technical advisor role in February. The Black Stars have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations at the beginning of next year with room to spare under Hughton and next month begin qualifying for the World Cup against Madagascar and Comoros.

Following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the weekend, Hughton will be hoping Premier League stars Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey can combine with La Liga forward Inaki Williams to upset the hosts. You’ll need to watch a USA vs Ghana live stream to see how this plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

USA vs Ghana live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Ghana live stream on TNT (via Sling TV) and Peacock.

Peacock is the most reasonable of those, starting at $5.99 per month but Sling TV is a good choice if you want access to more channels. Both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages starts from $40 per month and come with more than 30 channels, including TNT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the USA vs Germany live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing select international soccer games, Peacock has the rights to the Premier League and has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which include TNT. The Orange plan is the cheaper of these, depending on your location, costing $40 a month.

How to watch the USA vs Ghana live stream wherever you are

The USA vs Ghana live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock, Sling or another service and watch the game.

USA vs Ghana live streams anywhere else

Can you watch the USA vs Ghana live stream in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no USA vs Ghana live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the USA vs Ghana live stream in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's the same situation in Canada where no networks have chosen USA vs Ghana for broadcast.

U.S. fans in Canada right now can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the USA vs Ghana live stream in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, there's no way to watch the USA vs Ghana through a traditional broadcaster.

U.S. fans visiting Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.