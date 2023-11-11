UFC 295 live stream: How to watch Prochazka vs Pereira online, match card, start time

517 days after being crowned Light Heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka is back in the octagon for UFC 295. The unpredictable Czech fighter, a veteran of the UFC circuit, was forced to vacate the belt after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery. He’s now back to reclaim the vacant title, with Alex Pereira standing in his way.

UFC 295 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date and Time: Saturday (Nov. 11)

► UFC 295 main card: Starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT / 2 p.m. AEDT

Early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET, main prelims are at 8 p.m. ET.

► UFC 295 ringwalks: Estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT — but they could go on earlier.

• Watch in the US — ESPN Plus PPV

• Watch in the UK — TNT Sports

Pereira, a former UFC Middleweight champion, has much less experience than his opponent at Madison Square Gardens, having only fought in 10 matches, two of which ended in defeat. However, becoming a titleist one year after making his UFC bow shows what an impressive and adaptable fighter 'Poatan' is.

The former world kickboxing champion has amazing striking prowess, evident from the six KOs he's scored in his short career so far. With two wins already for the Brazilian at the MSG, could he make it three in a row with another title to boot?

To lend further bite to this contest, Pereira has been training with the retired former Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, the man who lost his belt to Prochazka in 2022. With much at stake for both fighters, who each possess great knockout power but very different fighting styles, it has the makings of a Fight of the Year contender.

Co-headlining UFC 295 is the contest involving Sergei Pavlovich against Tom Aspinall for the interim Heavyweight championship title.

We're expecting something extra special for the 30th anniversary of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, so read on as we explain how to watch UFC 295 from anywhere.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 295 live streams:

UFC 295 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 295 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 295 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $109.99 per year and UFC 295 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus.

UFC 295 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 295. While UFC 295 live streams cost $79.99 for PPV (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 295 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $134.98. That subscription will renew at $109.99 for your second year.

Need ABC or ESPN? If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all the prelims you want. ESPN and ABC are on two of the best streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV.

ESPN is on Sling Orange, while ABC is on Sling Blue for select markets. Sling offers big discounts on its first month and you can cancel any time. Fubo has both ABC and ESPN in its entry-level package, which has a 7-day free trial.

Of course, you can also watch ESPN and ABC on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC, depending on your location, can be pulled down with some of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package, and ABC in select regions via Sling Blue. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can get a big discount on your first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services for sports, Fubo offers both ESPN and ABC. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch UFC 295 in the UK and Australia

UFC 295 means a late night for fight fans in the U.K., while it's an afternoon affair for viewers in Australia.

In the U.K., you'll start the main card at 3 a.m. GMT, with Prochazka and Pereira going on at around 5 a.m. GMT. It'll be live on TNT Sports - formerly BT Sport - which you can get through through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

In Australia, UFC 295's main card will go live on Sunday at 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95. Expect Prochazka and Pereira to head to the octagon at around 4 p.m..

How to watch UFC 295 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 295's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 295 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers - Featherweight

Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas - Flyweight

John Castañeda vs Kang Kyung-ho - Bantamweight

Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen - Lightweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev - Lightweight

Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez - Women's Strawweight

Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa - Flyweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini - Featherweight

Matt Frevola vs Benoît Saint-Denis - Lightweight

Mackenzie Dern vs Jéssica Andrade - Women's Strawweight

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall - Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira - Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship