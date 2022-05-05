UFC 274 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje online, start time and card

We're more than ready to watch the UFC 274 live stream! Not only are there two big title fights at the top of the card — Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje and Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza — but Chandler vs. Ferguson's worthy of attention in its own right. Let's break it all down.

UFC 274 time and date Date and Time: UFC 274 is Saturday (May 7)

• UFC 274 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

The early prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and the main prelims start at 8 p.m. ET.

Oliveira vs Gaethje main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is going to be live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira stands at the top of the UFC 274 live stream card, here to make his second title defense while on a 10-fight win streak. Justin Gaethje? He hasn't lost since Khabib Nurmagomedov took him down in October 2020, and earned this spot in a win over Michael Chandler (who the champ also beat) in November.

Namajunas vs Esparza is an unlikely rematch only in that it's taken over seven years to happen. In 2014, Esparza (the then-veteran) tapped out the rising Namajunas, cutting her momentum down after a whole season of filming The Ultimate Fighter together. Now, Namajunas is the champion of the women's strawweight division that was created at the time of their first fight. She's also a two-time champion. Esparza? Well, she's on a five-fight win streak.

The lightweight division has big momentum riding on the result of Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson. Both have lost their previous fights, and will look to make this fight their rebound match.

As for odds: DraftKings has Oliveira as a slight favorite at -165 (wager $165 to win $100) and Gaethje at +145 (wager $100 to win $145). Namajunas is also a favorite to win at -210 (over Esparza's +175), and Chandler is a stronger favorite at -365 to Ferguson's +280.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 274 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

UFC 274 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 274 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen. You can get UFC 274 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98, which is savings of $45 (ESPN Plus costs $69.99 per year and UFC 274 costs $74.99).

The main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange) and FuboTV.

UFC 274 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPNEWS and ESPN Plus.

Sling TV: ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 274 in the UK and Australia

UFC 274 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Oliveira vs Gaethje start at approximately 5 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 274 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 274 is live on Sunday at 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo, where it costs $54.95 AUD.

How to watch UFC 274 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 274's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 274 fight card

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto — women's flyweight

Kleidison Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara — flyweight

Loopy Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi — women's strawweight

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia — bantamweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN

Andre Fiahlo vs. Cameron Vancamp — welterweight

Khaos Williams vs. Randy Brown — welterweight

Norma Dumont vs. Macy Chiasson — women's featherweight

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima — heavyweight

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell — flyweight

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts — welterweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)