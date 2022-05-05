WWE WrestleMania Backlash live stream: start time, how to watch, card

Are you excited to watch WWE WrestleMania Backlash live streams? We can't blame if you if your answer is tepid. This show comes on the heels of WrestleMania 38, which saw Stone Cold Steve Austin and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes return to wrestle in the WWE (not together, of course). And WrestleMania Backlash?

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 start time and date • Date: Sunday (May 8)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Well, WrestleMania Backlash 2022 (which only has six matches to its card at the time) seems like it doesn't compare. Not that anyone expects it to, but with WrestleMania in the name, shouldn't it?

Anyway, maybe we're just frustrated that the six-man cross-brand tag team match (Survivor Series in May!) has no stakes. Remember when RK-Bro and The Usos were going to unify the WWE Tag Team Championships? That's not happening at all. Well, unless something changes at the go-home SmackDown or during the show.

Elsewhere, WrestleMania Backlash just looks like WrestleMania Rematch. How could we not think so when you've got Rhodes vs. Rollins II, Flair vs. Rousey II, Styles vs Edge II and Lashley vs Omos II?

This, though, may just be how WWE leaves us happy. The expectations are very low, and a well-paced short card of great wrestling could be exactly what we need. We're also hoping that Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair get added to the card somehow, and that Edge and Damian Priest's Judgement Day faction gets a new member or few.

Here's everything you need to watch the WrestleMania Backlash live stream:

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE WrestleMania Backlash live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

WrestleMania Backlash live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to watch WrestleMania Backlash in the U.S. is with Peacock. WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

WrestleMania Backlash live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab WrestleMania Backlash live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland this week. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WrestleMania Backlash live streams in Australia

Each night of WrestleMania Backlash begins at 10 a.m. AEST, though the WrestleMania Backlash kickoff shows start at 9 a.m. AEST.

Australia is still watching WrestleMania Backlash streams on the WWE Network.

WrestleMania Backlash card and predictions

Our predicted winners are in bold.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match

vs. Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match Drew McIntyre & Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos AJ Styles vs. Edge (Damian Priest Barred From Ringside)

(Damian Priest Barred From Ringside) Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss