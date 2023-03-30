UConn vs Miami live stream: How to watch Final Four online

This March has been truly mad. As we prepare to watch the UConn vs Miami live stream of the Final Four game, we can't help but reflect on what a rollercoaster ride the 2023 March Madness tournament has been. UConn is the highest seed left at No. 4 out of the West region, while Miami was No. 5 in the Midwest.

UConn vs Miami date, time Date: Saturday (April 1)

Time: After San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic game

Approx. 8:49 p.m. ET / 5:49 p.m. PT / 1:49 a.m. BST (Sunday) / 11:49 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

Channels: CBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Fubo (opens in new tab) and Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The matchup should be an offensive showcase, which you don't have to miss even if you've cut the cord. You can catch all the basketball action with one of the best cable TV alternatives or for free!

UConn owns three previous national championships and is the only program left in the tournament that has even been to the Final Four before. Under the guidance of coach Dan Hurley, they've rolled through this year's March Madness, winning games by at least 15.

The Huskies are favored over Miami, thanks to the scoring prowess of Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson Jr. and Adama Sanogo. Hawkins is coming off back-to-back 20-plus point games, while Jackson has been an assist machine in earlier rounds.

Miami has some offensive weapons in its arsenal. Jordan Miller, Isaiah Wong, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack are all capable of putting up a lot of points. Their defense is not quite as strong, but when they get stops, their transition offense is one of the best.

The Hurricanes are also terrific at the free throw line, which could make a real difference since UConn can be prone to foul trouble.

UConn (-250) are the moneyline favorites according to DraftKings (opens in new tab), so you'd need to bet $250 to win $100. Miami (+210) is the underdog, but with a more experienced coach in Jim Larranaga, they shouldn't be counted out.

Here's everything you need to know to watch San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic online, plus the full schedule and what we know about the brackets so far.

How to watch UConn vs Miami live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if you're having trouble finding CBS where you are currently located, you can still follow the UConn vs Miami live streams. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch UConn vs Miami live streams in the US

In the U.S., UConn vs Miami is on CBS. And by picking the best March Madness TV sales and the right affordable live TV streaming services, you'll be finish watching the whole tournament without breaking the bank.

You can follow CBS with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $73, respectively.

If you get Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month (opens in new tab)), you can get your local CBS affiliate there. And, you don't need to pay, because there's a 30-day Paramount Plus free trial when you use the code 'PICARD'.

Sports-focused streamer Fubo, which starts at $75 per month (opens in new tab), also has CBS affiliates.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) if you use the code 'PICARD' so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch UConn vs Miami live streams in Canada

In Canada, March Madness is airing on the TSN family of channels. The UConn vs Miami game can be found on TSN3.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) for a spin.

How to watch March Madness live streams in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live with the ESPN Player (£9.99 per month / £69.99 per year) and see action on on BT Sport (opens in new tab), where ESPNHD will feature everything from Selection Sunday to the games.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. Right now, you can get BT Sport for £18 per month, and get each and every channel it includes, plus Eurosport and Discovery Plus.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29.99), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch March Madness live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is your best bet for an Aussie streaming service serving up March Madness live streams. Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If you want the full American channel broadcasts, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).