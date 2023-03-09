How to watch March Madness 2023 live streams online: Schedule, channels and more

It's almost time for the 2023 March Madness live streams to begin, so it's a good time to make sure you can watch every game to track every potential Cinderella story. You can stream this year's NCAA Tournament with relative ease, too, provided you have chosen the right option from the best cable TV alternatives.

March Madness 2023 schedule, channels Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)

NCAA championship game: April 3

Channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Right now, the conversation about the top of the seeding lists sees Kansas a likely top overall seed, with Alabama right up there with them. UCLA and Purdue are also ranking highly.

Then, there are the sleepers. People like Washington State thanks to a six-game winning streak, and the recent performances that have them looking like one of the best of the Pac-12.

Inversely, the Arkansas Razorbacks may have been trending down lately, but they're always able to thrive as far as the Elite Eight. Iowa State's Cyclones are always able to do damage in the Big 12, too.

Here's everything you need to know to watch March Madness online, plus the full schedule and what we know about the brackets so far.

How to watch March Madness live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if you're having trouble finding CBS and the Turner networks where ever you've gone, you can still follow the 2023 March Madness live streams. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch March Madness live streams in the US

In the U.S., the March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS.

You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue (starting at $40 per month (opens in new tab)) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month (opens in new tab)) you get CBS there. It all totals to $50 to $55 per month (Sling Blue costs more if it gives your region ABC), which is up to $15 less than YouTube TV and up to $20 less than Hulu with live TV.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $40 per month Sling Blue package (which may be $45 if you get ABC in your region). Sling is the live TV service that one of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch March Madness live streams in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live with the ESPN Player (£9.99 per month / £69.99 per year) and see action on on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature everything from Selection Sunday to the games.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. Right now, you can get BT Sport for £18 per month, and get each and every channel it includes, plus Eurosport and Discovery Plus.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£29.99), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch March Madness live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN networks. Regular TSN, for example, has an NCAA Bracketology special on Selection Sunday. And it should have more of the NCAA games, too.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch March Madness live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If you want the full American channel broadcasts, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.

March Madness 2023 bracket is coming on Sunday

The brackets, of course, will come down on Sunday (March 12) at the Selection Sunday event.

Some of the top picks for top seeds are: Alabama (SEC), Houston (AAC), Pursue (Big Ten) and Kansas (Big 12). Kansas is expected to get the overall top seed.

March Madness 2023 schedule

Without the games and matchups official, we can only provide you with the skeleton of the March Madness 2023 schedule.

All times below are in Eastern Time: