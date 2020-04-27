Hurry! Killer Bose 700 deal is $100 off and selling out fast

When it comes to noice cancellation and premium audio, the Bose 700 are hard to beat. They're among the best headphones and for a limited time they're $100 off.

Currently, you can get the Bose 700 (Soapstone) on sale for $299 at Best Buy. This is one of the best Bose deals we've ever seen and the cheapest price we've seen for the Bose 700. The Triple Black and Luxe Silver colors are just $50 off at $349 each. These are the best Bose 700 deals we're likely to see till Amazon Prime Day.

Rerfurb Bose 700: was $399 now $279 @ Bose

Bose is selling a refurbished pair of Bose 700 headphones for just $279.95. They include a 90-day risk free trial and free shipping. View Deal

In our Bose 700 review, we praised the headphones' sleek design, superb noise cancelling, and rich/balanced audio quality. They offer a supremely comfortable set of ear cups, seamless smart assistant integration for Google Assistant and Alexa, and an excellent companion app.

When it comes to performance, the Bose 700 were able to muffle an argument between two frustrated straphangers on New York's crowded A train. At the halfway mark of the noise-cancelling settings, I could make out that the disagreement was about how close the two passengers were standing to each other.

Headphones deals like this are very rare — so get them on sale while you can.