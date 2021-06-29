Windows 11 requirements: These are all the CPUs that are compatible

There's been a lot of confusion surrounding Windows 11 system requirements. From requiring newer CPUs to having a TPM on board has left PC users scrambling to see if their computers are ready.

There's actually been so much consternation that Microsoft has had to pull the PC Health Check app and evaluate if older CPUs, those from the seventh generation, could work with Windows 11. Here's everything we know so far about CPUs that are compatible with Windows 11.

Intel CPU Windows 11 compatibility list

Only chips from Intel's 8th generation or newer will be compatible with Windows 11. Think mid-2017 onward. So, anyone who bought a Surface Pro (2017) will be out of luck, as that uses a 7th generation chip. Microsoft has a full list of all supported Intel processors, including chips from the Atom, Celeron, Pentium, Xeon and Core series. The folks over at PC World scrubbed the list and pulled the most popular consumer-level CPUs. We agree with their assessment.

Intel 8th generation (Coffee Lake; Whiskey Lake; Amber Lake)

Desktop

Core i3-8100

Core i5-8400

Core i5-8600

Core i5-8600K

Core i7-8700

Core i7-8700K

Core i7-8086K

Mobile

Core m3-8100Y

Core i5-8200Y

Core i3-8130U

Core i3-8145U

Core i3-8100H

Core i5-8250U

Core i5-8400H

Core i7-8650U

Core i7-8665U

Core i7-8750H

Intel 9th generation (Coffee Lake Refresh)

Desktop

Core i3-9100

Core i5-9400

Core i5-9600

Core i5-9600K

Core i7-9700

Core i7-9700K

Core i9-9900

Core i9-9900K

Intel 10th generation (Comet Lake; Ice Lake; Amber Lake)

Desktop

Core i3-10100

Core i5-10400

Core i5-10600

Core i5-10600K

Core i7-10700

Core i7-10700K

Core i9-10900

Core i9-10900K

Mobile

Core i3-10100Y

Core i3-10100U

Core i5-10210U

Core i5-10200H

Core i5-10400H

Core i7-10510U

Core i7-10710U

Core i7-10750H

Core i7-10850H

Core i9-10980HK

Intel 11th generation (Tiger Lake)

Desktop

Core i3-11100

Core i5-11400

Core i5-11600

Core i5-11600K

Core i7-11700

Core i7-11700K

Core i9-11900

Core i9-11900K

Mobile

Core i3-1115G4

Core i5-1135G7

Core i5-11300H

Core i7-1165G7

Core i7-1185G7

Core i7-11375H

AMD CPU Windows 11 compatibility list

For AMD, Windows 11 CPU compatibility goes back to 2018. This includes 2nd generation Ryzen (Zen+) chips and above. Microsoft also has a full AMD list, including chips from AMDs Athlon, EPYC, Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper series. Below is a list of the more common consumer-level CPUs. And as PC World noted, chips like the 3300X, 3700, 4600HS and 5900H are missing, even though all are all very recent.

AMD Ryzen 2000 series (Zen+; Zen)

Desktop

Ryzen 3 2300X

Ryzen 5 2600

Ryzen 7 2700

Ryzen 7 2700X

Ryzen Threadripper 2920X

Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

Ryzen Threadripper 2990X

AMD Ryzen 3000 series (Zen 2; Zen+)

Desktop

Ryzen 3 3100

Ryzen 5 3600

Ryzen 7 3700X

Ryzen 9 3900

Ryzen 9 3900X

Ryzen 9 3950X

Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX

Ryzen 3 3200G**

Ryzen 5 3400G**

Mobile

Ryzen 3 3300U

Ryzen 5 3500U

Ryzen 5 3550H

Ryzen 7 3700U

Ryzen 7 3750H

AMD Ryzen 4000 series (Zen 2)

Desktop

Ryzen 3 4300G

Ryzen 5 4600G

Ryzen 7 4700G

Mobile

Ryzen 3 4300U

Ryzen 5 4500U

Ryzen 5 4600H

Ryzen 7 4700U

Ryzen 7 4800HS

Ryzen 7 4800H

Ryzen 9 4900HS

Ryzen 9 4900H

AMD Ryzen 5000 series (Zen 3)

Desktop

Ryzen 5 5600X

Ryzen 7 5800X

Ryzen 9 5900X

Ryzen 9 5950X

Mobile