There's a new Apple AirTag feature in iOS 17 that flew under the radar at WWDC 2023

Most of Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote was devoted to the Vision Pro. However, if you were paying close attention to the company’s presentation for iOS 17, you might’ve noticed a special nugget tucked into the infographic at the end related to the AirTag. It’s the ground sharing function for the AirTag with iOS 17.

Ever since it was released in 2021, Apple’s AirTags have been used to help people find their lost items. Whether it’s their wallet stuck in between couch cushions, or a wandering furry pet that got out of their enclosure, iPhone owners have found several uses for AirTags.

With iOS 17’s release this fall, however, you'll be able to share tracking with other people thanks to this new group sharing function. You can expect sharing with up to five other people, making it more convenient than ever before to keep track of stuff. If something has gone missing, anyone in the group will be able to use Precision Finding to hone in on the location of the misplaced AirTag.

This shared feature with iOS 17 doesn’t just end with AirTags either because it’s open to other Find My network accessories that have since come out, like Eufy’s SmartTrack wallet and other supported luggage trackers. The latter is noteworthy because families on vacation could confidently know if their belongings have been left behind or not, rather than having one person having that responsibility.

There’s no arguing that it flew under the radar at WWDC 2023, where we were also introduced to the MacBook Air 15-inch and a new Mac Studio M2 Ultra, but current AirTag owners should be excited for this new feature.