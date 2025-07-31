Which airlines can trace your lost luggage with Apple AirTags? Here's the list of all 30

One of my favorite ways to use Apple AirTags is to track my luggage whenever I do any kind of travelling. I'm not alone with that, and following the launch of iOS 18.2 last year Apple confirmed it had partnered with "15 airlines" on a system that lets travelers share the location of their AirTagged luggage.

That number has since grown to 30 different airlines, now that Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, is on board. The airline announced this news on LinkedIn, confirming that travellers would be able to share the FindMy app's Item Location Link via Saudia's "dedicated digital portal."

It's only really relevant if your luggage actually gets lost, though. If you don't bother with checked luggage, or your bags end up on the carousel in the arrivals hall as planned, then you won't need to worry about any of this

The feature is only available on devices running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 or macOS 15.2 and up. So if you've been holding off on updating your phone, you might want to get iOS 18 installed before your next trip. Or the iOS 26 public beta, if you're feeling up to it.

Oh, and don't do what I did, and assume your AirTags are working before you leave. Make sure to check the batteries, and that you will actually be able to track your luggage in the event it does get lost.

Which Airlines support AirTag luggage tracking?

Saudia is just one of many airlines that supports AirTag tracking. So be sure to watch out for the following names next time you're looking to book airline tickets for yourself.

Aer Lingus Ajet AirCanada Air India Air New Zealand American Airlines Austrian Airlines Breeze Airlines British Airways Brussels Airlines Cathay Pacific China Airlines Delta Eurowings Finnair Iberia JetBlue KLM Lufthansa Pegasus Porter Qantas Saudia Singapore Airlines Sun Express Swiss Turkish Airlines United Virgin Atlantic Vueling

How to share AirTag locations

Each airline has its own system for sharing the location of missing luggage, but it all relies on the same principle laid out with the upgrades to Apple's Find My app. That means going into the Find My app to generate a unique sharing code for your tracker.

We have a more in-depth guide on how to share your AirTag location here, but the simple version is that you have to open the Find My app, tap the Items tab and find the AirTag in question.

Once you tap Share item location, you'll be guided through a series of instructions to generate a link to share with the airline.

Apple says that at least one of your Apple devices needs to be online in order to "provide updated locations." You also have the power to manage the sharing link, and stop sharing the AirTags location at any time. Which, presumably, you wouldn't want to do until your luggage has been located.

