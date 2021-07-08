The Nintendo Switch OLED is the console I've been waiting for

The Nintendo Switch OLED will be my next big entertainment purchase, mark my words. It’s the gaming console I’ve been waiting for — and the perfect replacement for my Nintendo Switch Lite.

Perhaps for existing Nintendo Switch owners, the new model’s specs don’t impress enough to justify a replacement. While a 7-inch OLED screen and double the on-board storage sound great, this refreshed Switch falls short of power users' expectations without the option to output content in 4K when docked.

That’s one of the reasons my colleague Tom Pritchard doesn’t plan on upgrading. Unless his current Nintendo Switch was to "mysteriously break down" between now and October 8 (the Switch OLED’s scheduled release date), Pritchard will be skipping this console launch.

But not me. No, I’ll be chasing where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED until pre-orders become available. I didn’t brave the PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock battles, but I want to order the Nintendo Switch OLED as soon as possible. Here’s why I'm excited to buy the new console.

I’ve outgrown the Nintendo Switch Lite

Although the Nintendo Switch Lite was once the console I’ve always wanted, I’ve been debating whether to buy a full-fledged Switch — one that lives up to the device’s name. A few months ago I moved into a new apartment, where I believe my living room’s entertainment setup would benefit from a party-friendly gaming console.

My Switch Lite also doesn’t have multiplayer abilities, which squashes any dreams of destroying my friends on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or any of the best Nintendo Switch games. I debated whether I should or shouldn’t wait for a new Nintendo Switch, fielding advice from Tom’s Guide’s gaming experts since patience isn’t my strong suit.

At the time, pandemic restrictions were still in place. But these days it’s safe to see my pals more, so there’s less space for the Switch Lite in my life. Not to mention, I’ve started traveling farther than a few hours away, or farther than the Switch Lite’s battery life can last. Like the current flagship Switch, the OLED one can last up to 9 hours on a charge.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED design looks awesome

Fun colors and a compact design drew me to the Nintendo Switch Lite originally, but now I’m thinking the new Switch’s larger build and simple palette of black and white better fits my aesthetic. It’s bold, yet it won’t make my apartment’s entertainment center look childish.

And have you seen that upgraded stand? The larger and adjustable built-in stand is among the most compelling upgrades for the new Switch. Although the original Switch’s stand felt pretty flimsy, Nintendo is promising a sturdier option for propping your console up when it’s not docked.

Beyond these much-welcomed design updates, I'm encouraged by other exclusive Nintendo Switch OLED features. The enhanced audio should make the Switch's handheld mode sound better, even if it won't do much for me when the console's docked. But when it is docked, the new included Ethernet port will be nice to have when my Wi-Fi isn't being reliable — which has been annoyingly often, since I've moved.

Bottom line

If I had the original Switch, I might feel less motivated to get my paws on the OLED one. But nearly two years after buying the Switch Lite, I’m ready to invest in a more powerful device with more playing options and a design I truly adore. I already know I love the game catalog, and can't wait to bring my collection to a bigger screen.

So yes, I’ll be rushing my pre-order — I’m not saying you need to do the same, but if you’re in a position like mine, I’m pretty confident the Switch OLED is the console you'll want to get.