The best Harry Potter game is free with PlayStation Plus — and it’ll pass the time until Hogwarts Legacy

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for November 2022, and it includes the perfect game to hold you over until Hogwarts Legacy launches next Spring. As usual PlayStation Plus is offering a trio of PS5 and PS4 games to subscribers in November, and next month’s offering is one of the strongest we've ever seen.

In November, PlayStation Plus members on the Essential, Extra or Premium tier will have access to Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection and Heavenly Bodies. These games will be free to download from November 1 until December 6. Once claimed, you can download them anytime, so long as you still have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Make sure to add them to your library even if you’re booked up with God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in November.

PlayStation Plus November 2022 lineup - what you need to know

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Lego Harry Potter Collection is easily the best Wizarding World game that you can play right now. Granted that is partially because easily-accessible competition is in short supply, but it’s also because the game has all the usual charms of a Lego title. This remastered collection bundles together Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7, allowing you to relive Harry’s entire journey from The Sorcerer's Stone through to The Deathly Hallows in adorable plastic brick form.

This is a surprisingly big game as well, in fact with Hogwarts Legacy only around three months from launch you’ll need to be speedy to complete Lego Harry Potter Collection in time. Not only are there 24 individual levels to complete (with replays strongly encouraged), but you can also explore iconic locations from the Harry Potter universe, including Hogwarts castle, Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade. Plus, there are over 200 characters to unlock and millions upon millions of shiny Lego studs to collect.

If you’re looking for something a little more challenging than a Lego game, next month's PlayStation Plus lineup also includes Nioh 2 (and Nioh 2 Remastered on PS5). This tough-as-nails samurai action RPG has often been compared to Dark Souls and will seriously test your skills with brutal enemy encounters and challenging boss fights. Thankfully you’re not totally outmatched, as this sequel offers you access to a range of devastating paranormal powers. Just be prepared to die a lot should you take on Nioh 2.

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo Games)

Finally, PS5 and PS4 owners will also have access to Heavenly Bodies next month. This physics-based puzzle game casts you as an astronaut trying to fix a dilapidated space station, but it turns out that is actually quite difficult when you’re floating in zero gravity. Heavenly Bodies can also be played in co-op if you want to bring a buddy along on your DIY mission among the stars — just make sure you’ve got good communication skills, you’ll need them.

November’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games selection is a pretty strong one and it offers solid variety. Lego Harry Potter Collection and Nioh 2 stand on completely different ends of the difficulty spectrum, and Heavenly Bodies is a well-received puzzle game that will make a nice change of pace. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber at any tier level, make sure to get all three added to your game library when they become available at no additional cost next month.