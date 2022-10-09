Upgrade PlayStation Plus to play hundreds of games — here's how

Knowing how to upgrade PlayStation Plus from the entry-level ‘Essential’ to ‘Extra’ and ‘Premium’ tier services will open up a whole new playing experience for you.

PlayStation Plus is now about more than just playing online with friends, and the ‘Extra’ tier will grant you access to a collection of hundreds of PS4 and some PS5 games Including big hitters like Deathloop, which is among the best PS5 games . The ‘Premium’ tier includes the same but also comes with a library of classics spanning the entire PlayStation era, bringing the total to over 700 games. When you upgrade PlayStation Plus, you’ll never be short of something to play again.

The upgrade process is as simple as playing on easy mode — you don't even need to put down your controller. Just follow these simple steps.

How to upgrade PlayStation Plus

1. Select the settings wheel from the home menu (it should be in the top right corner).

(Image credit: Future)

2. From the settings menu select Users and Accounts.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Under this menu, select Payment and Subscriptions.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Now select Subscriptions.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Select PlayStation Plus, then select Change Plan.

(Image credit: Future)

6. From here, select a subscription type: Essential, Extra, or Premium — remember they are all priced differently. Follow any on screen instructions to finalize the change of plan.

(Image credit: Future)

And now you’re ready to take your gaming to the next level! If you want more information to help you choose, find out which PlayStation Plus tier is right for you . Perhaps a friend already has the games you wish to play downloaded, then check out how to gameshare on PS4 .