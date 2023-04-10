Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 release date and time — how to watch online

So much for inspiration through anger. In Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5, we will see the aftermath of AFC Richmond sabotaging its own aspirations, falling 4-1 to West Ham after being down 2-0 at the half.

Last time, the coaches — without telling Ted (Jason Sudeikis) — showed the team the footage of Nate (Nick Mohammed) ripping up the "BELIEVE" sign last season. And while it was done with the intent to motivate, the Greyhounds hit the field to attack and hurt Nate and Rupert's West Ham team. New star Zava (Maximilian Osinski) looked incredibly confused by it all. As you'll see below, this week's all about trying to pick up the pieces.

Off the field, we've learned that Rupert (Anthony Head) is cheating on his new wife Bex (Keeley Hazell) — which both Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Nate know about. Rupert also set Nate up with Anastasia (Elee Nova), whom he introduced as a fan of Nate's. Nate's reaction suggested that she's a celebrity. Oh, and Ted told his ex-wife Michelle (Andrea Anders) that he was upset about how he learned of her current involvement with their former marriage counselor.

As for what's happening in the Premier League this week? Apple's official description for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5, titled "Signs," reads: With their season in a tailspin, Richmond try to right the ship against mighty Manchester City. Off the pitch, everyone faces their own setbacks.

When does Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 come out? Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 will likely hit Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) on Tuesday, (April 11) at 9 p.m. ET. / 6 p.m. PT — which is also 1 a.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday (April 12). We say likely because that's when previous episodes have arrived. Yes, that's not exactly matching the advertised "April 12" release date seen on Apple's own site (opens in new tab). If you're confused about the Ted Lasso season 3 episode schedule, we don't blame you. The company seems to be acknowledging that there's no good reason to not release episodes during the evening in the United States. Doing so means that fans don't need to watch at the crack of dawn to avoid spoilers online. Typically, one would expect Ted Lasso episodes to drop on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. GMT / 6 p.m. AEDT, but Apple's gone with Tuesday nights for this season (which we also saw with Severance).

Ted Lasso season 3 episode schedule

There are 12 episodes in Ted Lasso season 3, and Apple TV Plus has said it will release one per week on Wednesdays. Here's the schedule:

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 1: March 15

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2: March 22

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3: March 29

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: April 5

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: April 12

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: April 19

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: April 26

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: May 3

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: May 10

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: May 17

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: May 24

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: May 31

