Team USA vs Australia women’s soccer live stream: Tokyo Olympics channels, start time and how to watch

Team USA vs Australia channel, start time When: Team USA vs Australia will air live at 4 a.m. ET (USA) tomorrow (July 27), as well as on tape delay at 10 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET (USA for both) and 11:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

• U.S. — Watch live on USA or on tape delay via USA or NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch for free on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It's almost time for the Team USA vs Australia live stream, which finds Megan Rapinoe looking to lead the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) to a very important game. And this one isn't a lock, either. In the previous three meetings, Team USA has notched a record of 1-1-1 against the Aussies — with all matches decided by two (or fewer) goals.

Team USA lost its first match at the Tokyo Olympics, and that early L means they've got to do well this time. The winner of USA vs. Australia is likely to finish second in Group G, though a tie/draw would also give America the second place. So, either a win or a draw is necessary to bring the USWNT to the knockout rounds (each group's top two finishers, plus the top two third-place teams advance).

Team USA looked strong in its victory over New Zealand, which it took 6-1 on Saturday (July 24). Those six goals came from all over the field: Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan (via an assist from Rapinoe), Abby Erceg, Christen Press, Alex Morgan and C.J. Bott.

Here's everything you need to watch Team USA vs Australia live streams:

How to watch the Team USA vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA vs Australia live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs Australia live streams in the US

You have two ways to watch Team USA vs Australia. The game first airs on Tuesday, July 27, with its initial 4 a.m. ET live broadcast and first subsequent tape delay airings (10 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET) all on the USA network. Then, at 11:45 p.m. ET, the final airing is on NBCSN

If you've cut the cable, you can find USA on the Sling TV Blue package. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100+ channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get USA in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Right now, Sling is offering $10 off the first month for new subscribers.View Deal

Fubo TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. Fubo doesn't have TNT.View Deal

How to watch Team USA vs Australia live streams in the UK

The BBC iPlayer has generally been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but they aren't listing the Team USA vs Australia live stream, which starts at 9 a.m. BST.

However, it will definitely be available on the new service Discovery+, which has the rights to full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

Check out their comprehensive guide to try and see where to watch the game.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs Australia live streams in Canada

TLN will have the game on tape-delay, at 4 p.m. ET, we're not sure which channel (if any) has live coverage. CBC, Sportsnet and TSN will all have coverage when the game airs, but none of them are breaking down what's happening in those blocks.

That said, Sportsnet notes that "Judo, Basketball and Softball" are in the list for its midnight to 6 a.m. ET coverage, so it's likely not going to be on Sportsnet or SN1.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.