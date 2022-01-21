Target PS5 restock tipped for today — here's what we know

Target looks set to offer a fresh opportunity to score a PS5 restock. The retailer held a massive drop around two weeks ago but appears to have already built up enough inventory to go again.

If you're still on the hunt for Sony's in-demand next-gen system then make sure to keep a close eye on Target this morning, as we expect the console to be available between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET.

News of this upcoming PS5 restock originally came from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 stock tracker with seriously reliable sources at the national retailer. His exclusive tip-offs have regularly proved to be correct.

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason: packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping.

Randall does note that this upcoming Target PS5 restock will likely be on the smaller side. His sources report that stores currently hold roughly 10-50 consoles each. This would definitely indicate a smaller drop than the retailer's first online restock of 2022, which saw some stores offering as many as 100 units. For this reason, today's Target PS5 restock is almost guaranteed to sell out in minutes.

🚨TARGET PS5 EMERGENCY UPDATE!Stores have between 10-50+ consoles so it's likely a small drop is tomorrow between 6am-9am EST.

Historically, Target has always opened the order floodgate between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m ET. There is no reason to think that will change with today's drop, as dozens of previous Target restocks have followed this pattern.

While this upcoming PS5 restock is technically unconfirmed, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about it. Randall has extremely dependable sources at Target and has correctly called several Target drops in the past. Nevertheless, until word comes directly from Target itself, this tip-off shouldn’t be taken as official confirmation.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

First, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can check out in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the site and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try to check out during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the contents of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local branch is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

