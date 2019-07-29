Take $100 Off 2019 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro got a quiet update last month. In addition to a new quad-core CPU, the base 2019 MacBook Pro also picked up Apple's Touch Bar.

At $1,299, it's far from cheap. However, Best Buy currently has the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) on sale for $1,199.99. That's $100 off and the first big price cut we've seen for Apple's newly minted laptop.

Even better, if you're a student with an edu e-mail address, you can sign up for Best Buy's newsletter and save an extra $100, which brings your MacBook Pro purchase to $1,099.99. That's one of the best Apple deals we've seen this month.

Keep in mind that a new report indicates that a slim bezel 15- or 16-inch MacBook Pro could be in the works for this fall. However, if you don't need the extra screen real estate, the 13-inch model is among the best laptops you can get.

MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,299 now 1,199 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro sports a new quad-core CPU and Touch Bar support. The stylish notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

The new MacBook Pro features a 13-inch Retina display, 1.4GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. As we mentioned before, it also sports Apple's Touch Bar in addition to Touch ID.

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the MacBook Pro 13-inch 2019 and loved its solid battery life (10 hours and 39 minutes), fast performance, and bright, colorful display. Despite its outdated bezels, Laptop Mag rated the MacBook Pro a 4 out of 5.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro has the same solid unibody aluminum chassis as it predecessors. At 3 pounds and a svelte 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59-inches, the Macbook Pro won't weigh down your backpack while you're walking across campus.

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro sports two strategically placed Thunderbolt 3 ports on its left side. This enables you to charge your system and use one other peripheral at once. There's a 3.5mm jack on the right side for connecting headphones or speakers.

In lab tests, when watching The Lion King's 4K trailer, we could see individual wisps of fur on Simba's paw as he placed it on the muddy footprints of his father. Also, the sweeping African vista looked gorgeous with its pale blue sky and sun-dappled baobab tree in vibrant green.

There's no telling how long this MacBook Pro sale will last, so be sure to snag one and save yourself a Benjamin while you can.