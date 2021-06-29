Suns vs Clippers live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 online

Suns vs Clippers start time, channel The Suns vs Clippers live stream begins Wednesday, June 30th at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Suns vs Clippers live stream features Paul George going for another dominant playoff output as the Suns try to finish off his Clippers in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Paul George is 31 years-old. He’s played in 107 playoff games. Wednesday night he will be coming off the best postseason performance of his 11-year career. George netted a career high 41 points on 15-for-20 shooting including 3-for-6 from three as he led the Clippers to a 116-102 victory in Game 5. Now this series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 6.

While George was the hot hand throughout the game, Marcus Morris Sr. made sure the Clippers got the jumpstart they needed. Morris scored 13 of his 22 points in the opening quarter. George really took over in the third quarter, where he scored 20 of his 41 points. The Clippers are still awaiting word on Kawhi Leonard’s status for Game 6, though it’s unlikely the two-time finals MVP will return from a knee sprain. Leonard did not travel with the team to Phoenix for Game 5.

Now the Suns will try to finish off the Clippers for a second time this series. Phoenix leads this Western Conference Final 3-2. The Suns led once in Game 5, taking a one-point lead for 20 seconds in the third quarter, but that’s when George took over. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 31 points, marking his first 30-plus-point game since Game 1 of this series when he dropped 40. Chris Paul added 22 points with eight assists.

Los Angeles hosts Game 6 as slight 1-point home underdogs. The over/under is 215.

How to avoid Suns vs Clippers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Suns vs Clippers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Suns vs Clippers live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. Suns vs Clippers airs on ESPN, tipping off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 30th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. But if you're trying to pick a new service for the NBA Playoffs, don't go with Fubo: it doesn't have TNT.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas). ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Suns vs Clippers live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports . Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Suns vs Clippers live stream, which airs at — gulp — 2 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Clippers live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can see the Suns vs Clippers live stream on TSN, which can be added to your overall package. The game is on TS1, and starts at 9 p.m. ET.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.