Hawks vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 1 online

Hawks vs Bucks start time, channel The Hawks vs Bucks live stream is scheduled to start tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23).

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Hawks vs Bucks live stream marks Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Giannis and Trae will look to start their push for a Championship appearance in this NBA playoffs live stream.

The Hawks and Bucks traveled a very similar road to get to the conference semifinals. Both went seven games in the previous round. Both had to win a Game 7 on the road and obviously both pulled off an upset. Milwaukee, a 3-seed was able to handle a 2nd-seeded Nets team that was pretty banged up, while Atlanta, a 5-seed knocked off the East’s number one team in the 76ers. This is the first conference finals for the Hawks since 2015. The Bucks have had a much longer wait as they haven’t been on this stage since a 25-year old Ray Allen led them in 2001.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played some of his best basketball to get to this point. The “Greek Freak” is averaging playoff career highs with 28.8 points and 13.6 rebounds-per-game. His supporting cast has been on point as well with Khris Middleton scoring 23 a game and Jrue Holiday adding 15 points and 7.5 assists. The Bucks will be looking to go through the Hawks for their first finals appearance since 1974.

The “Atlanta” Hawks have never played in the NBA Finals. You would have to go back to 1961 to find their last championship appearance when they were the “St. Louis” Hawks. Trae Young is looking to put something more current on the franchise’ resume . The 22-year-old Oklahoma product is making the most of his first trip to the playoffs averaging 29 points and 10 assists-per-game. Young is backed up by a total of six teammates who are averaging at least 10 points-per-game this postseason.

The Bucks host the Hawks in Game 1 as 7-point home favorites. The over/under is 226.5.

How to avoid Hawks vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Hawks vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Hawks vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Hawks vs Bucks live stream airs on TNT tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. We love Fubo TV too, but it doesn't have TNT.

And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Hawks vs Bucks live stream in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, where the Hawks vs Bucks live stream will be live available. Sky Sports Event and Sky Sports Arena will have the game starting at 1:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Hawks vs Bucks live stream live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need TSN for this event. TSN5 will have the Hawks vs Bucks live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.