Star Wars: Andor release date, set photos, trailer and more

Rogue One's rebel spy gets the spotlight in Star Wars: Andor on Disney Plus. Diego Luna is reprising his role as Cassian Andor in the upcoming series, which is a prequel to 2016's Rogue One. And we've just got set photos, thanks to one noble drone.

The project has been in the works for months, but Disney recently revealed its release date and that filming is underway. The news was one of the biggest Star Wars Disney Plus announcements at the company's investors day. Plus, fans got a first look at early production footage of the spy thriller.

Star Wars: Andor is set before the events of Rogue One. The story follows the adventures of Cassian Andor, a rebel spy whose intelligence gathering activities earn him a key role in the growing Rebel Alliance.

Luna isn't the only cast member returning from Rogue One; Alan Tudyk is back to voice Cassian's droid sidekick K-2SO. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, will write, direct and serve as showrunner

Here's everything we know so far about Star Wars: Andor.

Star Wars: Andor will be released in 2022, according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy's announcement at Disney Investor Day.

The project was first unveiled at the D23 Expo in 2019, when Kennedy first confirmed it was in pre-production with Luna attached.

Filming might've been scheduled to begin this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put many productions on hold. The investor announcement revealed that filming began in late November.

If the Cassian Andor series follows a similar production timeline to its streaming sibling The Mandalorian, then filming and post-production (including visual effects) will likely require a little over a year. So, it's possible that Star Wars: Andor premieres in January or February 2022.

Star Wars: Andor trailer

In lieu of a trailer, Disney provided a sizzle reel for Star Wars: Andor on investor day.

The video combines scenes from Rogue One along with early footage of Luna running around set and a look behind-the-scenes at the creature and droid department. So far, Andor looks like a gritty and dark drama packed with action.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeRDecember 10, 2020 See more

Star Wars: Andor cast

The cast of Star Wars: Andor is led by Diego Luna, who stars as Cassian Jeron Andor, a soldier, pilot and intelligence officer for the Rebel Alliance. And Alan Tudyk will reprise his voice role as Cassian's droid sidekick, K-2SO.

Also reprising a longtime Star Wars role is Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, a leader of the Rebel Alliance.

As for new faces, Stellan Skarsgård has been cast as an unnamed character. But fans on Reddit are speculating that he will play the bounty hunter Dengar, who appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Clone Wars animated series.

Other Andor cast members include Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

Will other Rogue One cast members make appearances in Andor? It's extremely unlikely we'll see any of Cassian's actual Rogue One teammates, like Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) or Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed). However, O'Reilly's return as Mon Mothma gives us hope to see Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa.

Plus, Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. So it's not outside the realm of possibility he could show up in Andor.

The sizzle reel indicates the breadth and depth of Andor, since the creature department is working on over 200 named characters.

Star Wars: Andor plot

The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, which itself is set just before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope.

The 2016 film follows the story of a ragtag team of Rebel fighters who embark on a dangerous mission to steal the construction plans for the Death Star, the Galactic Empire’s planet-obliterating superweapon. As a longtime Rebel agent, Cassian helps lead the mission alongside Jyn Erso.

In Rogue One, Cassian revealed he has been fighting as a rebel since he was six years old, so the Andor series could include flashbacks to his childhood.

We also may see the origin story of Cassian's droid K-2SO, a former Imperial enforcer droid that was reprogrammed to assist the rebels.

Star Wars: Andor set photos

All the way from the Cleveleys coast of England, we've got our first set photos from Star Wars: Andor. The crew has apparently transformed a cafe into a setting we're not entirely familiar with, so the series may be charting new territories. Is the show transforming a modern cafe into a cantina, or something else entirely? We hope to find out soon.