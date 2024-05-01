'Andor' season 2: Everything we know so far

Of all the Star Wars shows on Disney Plus, "Andor" has consistently been the most critically acclaimed. It's also proven incredibly popular with viewers and was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards.

All of that adds up to a high level of anticipation for the forthcoming second season, which will also be the show's last. Showrunner Tony Gilroy always planned for "Andor" to end after its second season, which will take Diego Luna's main character Cassian Andor right up to the point where he was introduced in the Star Wars movie "Rogue One."

That still leaves a lot of room for new developments in the story, and while most of the details about the second season of "Andor" are being kept locked up tighter than the plans for the Death Star, here's everything we know so far.

No official release date has been announced for the second season of "Andor," and the projected release date has slipped further into the future due to production delays caused by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While production on the 12-episode second season began in November 2022 and partially continued after the WGA strike began, it was halted in July 2023 when the actors joined the writers on strike for fair and equitable treatment from the studios.

With just a small amount of the season yet to be filmed, production resumed in January 2024 and finished on February 9. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has previously estimated that postproduction on the season would take about a year, which would put the second season premiere sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

'Andor' season 2 cast

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Likewise, no official cast list has been released for the second season of "Andor," and some characters from the first season may return only in limited capacities if they return at all. Diego Luna will once again lead the cast, and major characters including Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael are certain to return as well.

It's unclear whether fan-favorite guest stars like Forest Whitaker as Star Wars mainstay Saw Gerrera or Andy Serkis as prisoner Kino Loy will be back, but even with "Andor" relying less on franchise Easter eggs than other Star Wars series, there's a good chance that some familiar faces will show up. Benjamin Bratt has been cast in an undisclosed role, and he could just as likely be playing a well-known Star Wars character as a complete unknown.

For now, here's what we anticipate the "Andor" season 2 main cast to look like.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor , a thief who becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance

'Andor' season 2 plot

No plot specifics for "Andor" season 2 have been announced, and the teaser footage that screened at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023 has not been released to the public. Reports from the event describe scenes of Andor on various undercover missions and eventually reuniting with Bix Caleen. An emboldened Syril Karn continues to hunt for Andor, and Rebels Vel Sartha and Cinta Kaz may be trapped behind enemy lines.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy has previously said that the second season will cover four years in Andor's life, leading right up to "Rogue One," with major time jumps every few episodes. "When we come back later, it’ll be literally like a Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And then, we’ll jump a year, and then it’ll be, like, four or five days, and then we’ll jump a year, and then there’ll be another four or five days, and then we jump a year, and be another four or five days," he told Deadline.

Without providing any details, Stellan Skarsgård recently told Total Film that he believes fans will be satisfied with where the season goes: "It ends where 'Rogue One' starts so it’s up to that point. I think it will be very good as already the first one was satisfying for me because it’s sort of Star Wars for grown-ups – it’s a more realistic and complicated society that they’re living in and the claustrophobia of the fascist regime is palpable. I think we have a good season ahead of us."