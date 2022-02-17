Sony Direct PS5 restock confirmed for today — time and how to get yours

After several weeks of waiting, PS5 restock is returning to Sony Direct. This will be the official PlayStation retailer's first restock in almost a month. As is now standard this will be an invite-only drop. So, you will need a unique email link if you want to participate in today's restock.

It's been confirmed that this restock will begin at 2 p.m. ET, and will run until supplies of the console last. There is a slim chance that those without an invite will be offered the opportunity to purchase a console at around 5 p.m. ET. However, this is far from guaranteed, and there hasn't been a public restock during the last several Sony Direct drops.

If an open restock does occur, you'll be able to get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link. However, your best bet of securing a console is by receiving an invitation for a future restocks. The registration page is still live and it takes just seconds to get signed up.

News of this upcoming Sony Direct restock once again came via a thread on Reddit . Several users have confirmed that emails are starting to flitter through to the lucky chosen few. If you've previously registered for an invite, we advise searching your email inbox, you may have been selected. Don't forget to look in your junk mail folder as well.

If you find yourself without an invitation, make sure you bookmark our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates. It's been a relatively quiet period for PS5 restocks in recent weeks, but we're hoping this Sony Direct drop will signal the beginning of a flood of chances to buy Sony's in demand next-gen console.

How to get notifications from Sony Direct

Occasionally, Sony Direct has restocks for invited guests only. (The invites are sent out via email.) Sony recently opened up registration to these events to the general public. Now anyone can sign up for invite-only Sony Direct PS5 restocks.

You'll want to have an active Sony Direct account and make sure you have notifications set to "yes." Creating a Sony Direct account is easy: you can sign up via this link here. Once you've set up an account, you'll want to add your address and billing info. Having this info on file will make things easier should you manage to get a PS5 console in your cart.

To turn on notifications from Sony Direct, you'll need to sign into your account, click on "My Profile," and then click the "edit" button from your profile page. You'll then be redirected to a new account settings page. From within that page, choose "notifications" from the left column and then make sure you opt-in to receive news and special offers from Sony.

Keep in mind this trick doesn't guarantee you'll get an invite in time for the next PS5 drop, but it should increase your chances for future exclusive Sony Direct PS5 restock events.

How to get a PS5 if you didn't receive an invite

Usually after an invite-only PS5 restock, Sony tends to open its virtual queue to the general public. However, that's not always guaranteed, as there have been instances where the retailer has completely sold out.

If there are extra consoles, a restock for the general public will likely occur after the invite-only event wraps up. (Usually an hour or two after the start of the original drop.) Of course, you can bookmark our page and we'll keep you updated on the latest PS5 restock news from Sony Direct and all major U.S. retailers.

What to do once you're in the queue

Once you're in the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have a message telling you it will be "more than an hour." If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may end up with a shorter wait time than estimated. For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes.

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. This is a simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot and usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.

