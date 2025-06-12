Spotify is down — here's the latest on the outage

Spotify is experiencing issues, which appear to be causing some users to be unable to use the music streaming platform (though I've been able to listen all along).

While the music streamer hasn't commented on the outage yet, we can't help but wonder if the ongoing issues with Google Cloud could be connected. It could also be caused by the sudden spike in Cloudflare reports, as that service is a backbone for many of the internet's most popular services.

At just after 2:15 p.m. ET, we saw huge spikes in Down Detector reports for Spotify, and it's been having issues ever since, with reports continuing to pour in long after the initial outage.