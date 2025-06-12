Spotify is down — here's the latest on the outage
Users around the world can't listen to their tunes
Spotify is experiencing issues, which appear to be causing some users to be unable to use the music streaming platform (though I've been able to listen all along).
While the music streamer hasn't commented on the outage yet, we can't help but wonder if the ongoing issues with Google Cloud could be connected. It could also be caused by the sudden spike in Cloudflare reports, as that service is a backbone for many of the internet's most popular services.
At just after 2:15 p.m. ET, we saw huge spikes in Down Detector reports for Spotify, and it's been having issues ever since, with reports continuing to pour in long after the initial outage.
Spotify is down — live outage updates
Spotify alternatives
If you're still dealing with a Spotify outage, give our best music streaming services guide a read for the best Spotify alternatives.
Here's a quick rundown of other services to consider:
- Tidal
- Apple Music
- Qobuz
- Amazon Music Unlimited
- Deezer
A decline
We're seeing a sudden drop in reports with Down Detector now showing around 40,000. That's a nice drop from the 46,822 we saw at the peak of the outage. Of course, 40,000 is still a massive amount of users and it's clear that something is still wrong with Spotify. But any improvement is a positive.
All quiet... literally
As usual, when there's a massive outage, users are jumping on the Down Detector comments section to voice their displeasure. While some are dark (I didn't screenshot those) some comments are funny.
Cloudflare coming back?
The user reports for Cloudflare are dipping, which could mean Spotify will start to come back for more people (assuming it is Cloudflare causing the problem and not something unrelated).
Google Cloud is also dropping in reports, so if Google is responsible, then that is also a good sign.
No comment yet
So far, Spotify has been quiet on the outage. We've reached out to the company's PR to see if they have any information, but have yet to hear back. We will keep you posted as we learn anything new.
Fakeout
It initially appeared that there was a dip in the Spotify outage reports, but that quickly changed, as the number went back up to around 46,000.
Whether it's Google Cloud, Cloudflare, or even AWS (which is also experiencing some issues), it's clear that something is going on.
Widespread
The outage is being reported all over the U.S, with the usual hotspots in the big cities like LA, Boston and New York.
Unhappy users
@SpotifyCares i can’t listen to anything on or offline on my desktop or mobile ios app, and a site i went to says there are over 5,000 reports of spotify having issues in the past hour so im sure you know already but just in case!June 12, 2025
As you might expect, users are taking to social media to vent their frustration about the Spotify outage. Some are even reaching out to Spotify customer service to report their problems. Unfortunately, customer service isn't publicly offering much in the way of guidance for them.
Leveling off
The reports on Down Detector are leveling off and even dropping a little bit. Could Spotify be coming back quickly? We'll keep an eye on it.
Could Cloudflare be the problem?
Cloudflare, which is backbone service for much of the internet is also having issues. This, plus the Google Cloud problems could be the cause for Spotify's problems.
I'm listening to Spotify
I'm listening to Spotify right now and it's working fine (Downtown Battle Mountain by Dance Gavin Dance if you're curious).
I say this not to run it in your face if you can't listen to Spotify, but just to report that while the outage seems to be widespread, it may not be affecting everyone (I'm in Connecticut, for what it's worth).
Spotify status X account says...
We checked Spotify's Status X account, and it hasn't reported any issues yet.
Of course, we'll keep monitoring the page for any changes, as it's clear something is wrong based on the widespread outage reports.
Down Detector explosion
The spike on Down Detector is massive, with more than 40,000 reports coming in almost all at once. This is an obvious indication that something isn't right.