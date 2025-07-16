Reddit is down — live updates on the worldwide outage
There is a huge global outage happening right now
Reddit is currently down — experiencing a huge global outage. According to Downdetector, there are over 100,000 outage reports, and the company has acknowledged the issues on its live service status page.
Currently, Reddit is "investigating the issue," but the company has since added that the problem has been identified, meaning it could be fixed soon. Follow along as we figure out what has happened and track the outage live until it's resolved!
Users are seeing an error message upon trying to load the front page. We saw a "wow, such empty" screen during the peak of the outage.
Reddit is down — live updates on the outage
Dropping like a stone
I'm having a hard time remembering when I've seen outage reports drop this quickly. In a matter of minutes, we're down to around 3,000.
Reports dropping fast
Typically, an outage report of 6,000 would be a lot.
However, in this particular case, where outage reports spiked as high as 140,000, getting down to that number is a massive drop, indicating that things might be coming to an end.
Fix implemented
According to Reddit's Status page, a fix has been implemented, which might explain why it's working for us now. "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results," reads the page.
As always, it can take time before issues like this are fully resolved, so we'll continue to keep an eye on things as they develop.
Working for me
I just tried Reddit on Google Chrome for desktop and worked fine. Everything loaded quickly and I was able to see all of the content without a problem.
I could be and outlier in this case, but it seems Reddit may have dealt with the situation and the fix might be in.
Reddit acknowledges the issue
Reddit added a mention about the outage on its Status page. It's calling the error "Investigating elevated site errors." The company says it has "identified the cause of the issue and are working to address it."
Assuming Reddit rolls out the fix quickly, this could be a short outage. Of course, if the problems accumulate, it could be a more challenging fix. Either way, we'll keep you updated as we learn more.
It's down for us, too
Outside of the massive number of reports, we've also been unable to connect to Reddit, as seen in the screenshot above. As much as we wish we had answers, it's very early in the outage, so we're still digging into what is causing the massive Reddit outage and will keep you posted as we learn more.
This is a HUGE outage
One look at both Down Detector in the U.S. and the U.K. goes to show the magnitude of this global outage. Tom's Guide staff have tested and everyone is unable to load posts currently.