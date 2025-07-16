Reddit is down — live updates on the worldwide outage

Reddit is currently down — experiencing a huge global outage. According to Downdetector, there are over 100,000 outage reports, and the company has acknowledged the issues on its live service status page.

Currently, Reddit is "investigating the issue," but the company has since added that the problem has been identified, meaning it could be fixed soon. Follow along as we figure out what has happened and track the outage live until it's resolved!

Users are seeing an error message upon trying to load the front page. We saw a "wow, such empty" screen during the peak of the outage.