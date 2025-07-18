Google was down — live updates on outage that affected Gmail, Google Drive and more
Users worldwide are experienced issues with Google. The popular search engine and backbone of many people's online lives has received numerous Down Detector reports today, indicating that something was wrong. Thankfully, it was resolved relatively quickly.
Google acknowledged the outage on its status page and quickly closed the incident once things started working again.
This was a significant issue and one that could negatively impact Google users' ability to do, well, anything, but it didn't last too long.
Incident closed
Just as quickly as it started, the Google situation appears to be resolved. Google lists the incident as closed on its status page. This means you should be able to access Google's wide range of services without slowdown or elevated error rates.
Still active as far as Google is concerned
While the Down Detector reports may have dropped, Google still lists this as an active issue, so your results may vary when it comes to accessing Gmail and the rest of Google's stuff.
Reports dropping
We're seeing a significant drop in reports on Down Detector, which could mean the elevated error rates and latency are coming back to normal.
We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
Services may still work
It's worth noting that Google services are currently working for me, but they're very, very slow. If you absolutely need to get things done in Gmail or other Google apps, you might be able to make it happen, but you just need to be patient.
Reports still rising
While reports haven't reached the massive level of some of the larger outages, 4,000 is nothing to sneeze at. With them continuing to rise and Google reporting the outage on its status page, it's clear that something is happening with several popular Google services.
More from Google
"Incident affecting Gmail, Google Drive, Google Meet, and Google Workspace Support," reads Google's status page.
The company has officially created an incident for the current outage. "Various Workspace services are experiencing elevated latency and error rates," the incident report reads.
Google Status update
Google changed several services on its status page to "Service disruption." The listed services are Gmail, Google Drive, Google Meet and Google Workspace Support. While not quite as far-reaching as the Down Detector reports, it's still a lot of services.
Other services impacted?
We can't say for sure that it's connected, but we've started seeing a spike in reports for services not owned by Google, such as Spotify. It started around the same time, so there could be a connection (Google's services significantly impact many other seemingly unrelated apps).
We're also seeing an outage report for Discord, Zoom, Shopify, reCaptcha, Equifax and ConnectWise.
No outages reported by Google
On Google's status page, everything is showing as working fine, which is clearly not the case based on the thousands of users taking to Down Detector to report issues.
Hopefully Google updates its status page soon so we can learn a little more about what's happening.
Several Google services are spiking
Right now, services listed on Down Detector as having issues include Google, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Google Slides, Google Nest, Google Sheets, Google Calendar, Google Docs, YouTube, Gemini and Google Photos.
Yes, that's a long list, but it's a reminder of how much we rely on Google for much of our online lives.
Reports on the rise
As of this writing, Google currently has more than 2,200 reports on Down Detector. That's a significant number, especially when you consider that Gmail, Workspace, and other Google services are also experiencing spikes on the outage reporting website.