Sevenhugs Smart Remotes: Everything You Need to Know

Crowd-sourced gadgets often fail to see fame and success, but sometimes they’re just practical enough to permeate the retail market. The hot Sevenhugs falls into the latter camp.

The former Kickstarter is now a Best Buy darling, keeping smart remote innovation afloat by creating competition for Logitech’s Harmony Elite . The Harmony Elite has enjoyed uncontested authority in the universal remote field, but newcomer Sevenhugs is steadily generating buzz around its take on all-in-one controllers.

The company recently expanded its range of remotes with Smart Remote U , a $199 universal controller advertising the same features as the Logitech’s top seller at a lower cost.

A Sevenhugs smart remote looks less like a TV remote and more like a smart screen you might see on a Nest thermostat or smart fridge . The unique LCD display adapts to device you’re using it for, offering custom controls depending on the object its operating. When it comes to consolidating the saturation of smart home devices, Sevenhugs’ intuition sets it apart in the smart remote realm.

What can a Sevenhugs remote control?

(Image credit: Sevenhugs)

Sevenhugs claims its remotes are compatible with 650,000 devices and services through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and IR technology. The categories include (but are not limited to) TVs, streaming media players, smart lights, smart plugs, speakers, thermostats, cable boxes, and game consoles.

You simply tap on the device you want to use and the smart remote automatically switches to the right display inputs. For example, when you enable a speaker to play music, the Sevenhugs remote will adapt to let you browse playlists. You can customize the smart remote control screens for your needs through a mobile app, available on iOS and Android .

How do I know if my devices are compatible with a Sevenhugs remote?

(Image credit: Sevenhugs)

On its website , Sevenhugs lists all the brands the smart remote can operate with. They include: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, AT&T U-verse, Spotify Connect, Band & Olufsen, Belkin Wemo, Bowers & Wilkins, BenQ, Cambridge Soundworks, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Denon, DirecTV, Dish, Epson, Harman/Kardon, Hisense, Hitachi, JVS, Kodi, LIFX, LG, Marantz, Microsoft Xbox, Nest, Nvidia Shield, Onkyo, Oppo, Optoma, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Roku, Samsung, Sharp, Sonos, Sony, Spectrum, TCL, Tivo, Toshiba, TP-Link, Verizon, Vizio, Yamaha.

Smart Remote U vs Smart Remote X: What's the difference?

(Image credit: Sevenhugs)

Why yes, there are—two, to be exact. The Smart Remote U, the newest model, is the less-expensive version of Sevenhugs’ flagship product. It features a sleek touchscreen design, automation schemes, and infrared learning.

Smart Remote U’s counterpart is Smart Remote X . It looks quite similar to the Smart Remote U, but holds an added perk. When you point Smart Remote X at any device, it automatically displays the right controls. The feature requires placement of 3 included sensors on your walls and internal motion tracking to orient itself.