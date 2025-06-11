SwitchBot just launched a household robot that'll be your vacuum, air purifier and security camera in one

SwitchBot's whole schtick is to take simple home appliances and make them smarter. And while we haven't tested many of its products (we last reviewed the SwitchBot Smart Lock back in 2022), the company's latest drop is seriously impressive.

When we first laid eyes on the SwitchBot K20+ Pro at CES 2025, my colleague Mike called it "a Transformer" and branded it one of the best smart home gadgets of the entire show.

Why? Well, while there was a lot of robot vacuums on display at CES 2025, none offered the versatility of the K20+ Pro.

Not only can this robot vacuum, well, vacuum, but it can also use a range of additional accessories to transform it into a security camera, air purifier, mobile fan, smart delivery system and more.

And now, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro has launched in both the U.S. and U.K. for $699.99/£599.99 — though of course you'll have to pay extra for accessories.

More than meets the eye

The SwitchBot K20+ Pro is more than a robot vacuum (Image credit: SwitchBot)

At its core, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro is a robot vacuum that'll clean a variety of surfaces around your home and even reach those hard-to-access spots. Using 3D obstacle detection and LiDAR, it's programmed to move around your home with ease.

But, what's even more impressive about the K20+ Pro is what it can become.

While the base model will cost you $699.99, you can purchase different kits that'll level up your robovac.

Take the Air Purifier Kit as one example. It'll remove dust, bacteria and pet hair while it navigates from room to room — cleaning up and purifying air as it goes.

Or, you can add the Air Purifier Table on top. Then, you've suddenly got a smart delivery system that'll even bring you tea in bed, carrying up to 8KG/18lbs of weight.

Or the Patrol Kit that turns your K20+ Pro into a mobile sentry kitted out with a high-res camera that'll keep an eye on your home for you, or your pets, issuing alerts when necessary.

Or the Air Flow Kit for a mobile fan that'll activate when the room temperature rises to keep you cool wherever it goes.

There's also the Adjustable Device Stand Kit, where you can mount your tablet onboard to follow you around. That one's not available yet, but SwitchBot says it's "coming soon."

How does it work?

The flexible platform offers endless possibilities (Image credit: SwitchBot)

When it comes to the vacuum part of the SwitchBot K20+ Pro, all the technology for sweeping, mopping and vacuuming is underneath. So, an opportunity has been taken to use the flexible platform on top for bonus possibilities.

To do this, the platform is equipped with multiple power ports and an easy-to-adjust bracket for customization. There's a specific point to mount a camera, charge your air purifier, and attach an adjustable display, while power for those is also on board.

When it's equipped exactly how you want it, the K20+ Pro uses DToF (Direct Time of Flight) radar and advanced navigation to create a map of your home and work out the best route to get around. And it uses laser sensors to avoid obstacles as it goes.

All this is operated via voice-control, compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, as well as the SwitchBot PTC Plus app which the company say can operate the K20+ Pro and feels "like driving an RC car."

I didn't even know I wanted a robot vacuum until now, but the idea of a multitasking robot that'll follow you around and cater to your needs feels like it puts the best robot vacuums on notice.