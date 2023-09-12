Scotland vs England live stream: How to watch international football online

This game may be designated a friendly, but it never is when these two sides play each other. Expect a raucous and intimidating atmosphere at Hampden Park as Scotland take on England in this international exhibition football fixture.

The old enemies meet again for the Scotland vs England live stream — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Scotland vs England live stream, date, time, channels The Scotland vs England live stream takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

► Time 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEDT (Sept. 13)

• U.S. — Watch on FS2 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Channel 4 (FREE)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

England were poor in their Euro qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday. It needed a moment of brilliance from skipper Harry Kane and Kyle Walker to cancel out Oleksandr Zinchenko’s opener. The 1-1 draw means England no longer have a 100% record in their qualifying campaign, adding to the scrutiny manager Gareth Southgate currently faces over his squad selection.

Scotland easily saw off Cyprus in their latest Euro qualifier, winning 0-3. The goals came from Ryan Porteous, John McGinn and Scott McTominey. The Manchester United midfielder has scored six goals this qualifying campaign. He sits on top of the scoring charts with Romelu Lukaku and Rasmus Hojlund. The Tartan Army are now unbeaten in 8 competitive matches, a run that includes notable victories over Spain and Norway.

We may well see some changes to both lineups, as the managers use a friendly game to give fringe players an opportunity. However, both Southgate and his opposite number Steve Clarke will be desperate to claim a win in a match that means so much to the fans.

The last two meetings between these teams have ended in a draw. Prior to that England had won three times in a row. Scotland’s victory in this fixture was back in November 1999, a 0-1 win at Wembley.

Who will claim the bragging rights this time? Read on for all the details you need to watch online from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers and friendlies without spending a penny. That's because Scotland vs England will be broadcast and streamed online for FREE in the region.

The full game will be televised via Channel 4 with an online stream available on the network's streaming platform, formerly called All4, and now known simply as Channel 4. This means you can watch every single kick without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Scotland vs England livestream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select the U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Scotland vs England live stream on Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS2 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 2. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Fox Sports 2 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Scotland vs England live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Scotland vs England live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single platform you can think of from Smart TVs to streaming sticks.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch this international can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching the Scotland vs England live stream as the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 or you can stream it online via the Channel 4 website. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Scotland vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in Australia

Unfortunately, Aussies can't watch the Scotland vs England live stream as it is not being shown in Down Under. Remember: if you're a license fee-paying Brit abroad in Australia at the moment, you can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN and not miss the action.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis unfortunately cannot access the Scotland vs England via live stream. However, if you're a license fee-paying Brit abroad in New Zealand at the moment, you can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN and watch the game.