How to watch England vs Senegal on ITVX (it's FREE)

You can watch the England vs Senegal international friendly on ITVX, streaming for free. The free stream includes pre-game build-up, English commentary and every goal as England vs Senegal sees Thomas Tuchel looking to make it four out of four as Three Lions boss.

The U.K. platform will stream the big game replay from Wembley. But how can you watch the live stream from anywhere? Can you get the ITVX stream in Canada, Australia and the U.S. too? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch England vs Senegal free on ITVX...

How to watch the England vs Senegal on ITVX

ITVX will broadcast England vs Senegal for free.

You don't even need a ITVX subscription to watch England vs Senegal, just a valid TV license and to sign up with your email.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS ITVX FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We signed up to watch the Andorra vs England game and it works perfectly – the streaming quality is very good.

How to watch England vs Senegal on ITVX from anywhere

ITVX is only available to U.K. residents with a TV license signed up to the free service.

Soccer lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access ITVX's free England vs Senegal stream in the U.S. and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock ITVX and stream England vs Senegal like a pro — plus you can save 70%.

Looking to access ITVX from outside the United Kingdom? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access ITVX as if you were back home in the U.K.. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal. Save 70% off with this NordVPN deal

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch England vs Senegal on ITVX.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free England vs Senegal stream on ITVX, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, sign in, and watch England vs Senegal on ITVX for free.

What will ITVX's England vs Senegal coverage include? Analysis? Highlights?

(Image credit: Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

ITVX is broadcasting England vs Senegal live from 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET, with expert analysis from Ian Wright and Roy Keane.

The whole match is live on ITVX and a full replay will be available to watch at home or on the go for free on the streaming platform as England take on Senegal in the Wembley friendly.

Your commentary team will be Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon, with Gabriel Clarke the roving reporter. Mark Pougatch is the anchor.

Expect action replays galore, highlights and a full aftershow replay, plus highlights on the ITV Sport YouTube channel.

Which devices can I watch England vs Senegal on ITVX with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is ITVX the best way to watch England vs Senegal?

ITVX is the home for all England internationals outside of major tournament finals, which they share broadcast duties with the BBC. They have also shared FA Cup rights in recent seasons, too, and there have been no major complaints about the streaming quality in the past. In short, you're in safe hands and ITVX know what they're doing.

As of 2025, the platform says it has "over six billion streams", with millions tuning into its soccer coverage.

For the smoothest streaming experience, ITVX recommends a download speed of ideally 10Mbps.

