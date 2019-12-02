Forget Amazon's Fire TV Stick deal: Sling is giving one away for free

If you're sick of paying through the nose for cable TV, we have good news. Sling is now offering a free Fire TV stick for new Sling subscribers. All you need to do is sign up for 2-month prepay plan.

This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals for those who want to cut the cord. The Fire TV Stick will let you watch live TV right on the big screen using the Sling TV app, and you'll get easy access to all sorts of other streaming services.

The Amazon Fire TV stick is one of the best streaming devices. It's a cinch to set up and comes with the Alexa Voice remote, so you can use your voice to find content to watch. The remote also includes power, volume and mute buttons to control your TV.

Based on our testing, Sling TV is the best streaming service for those looking to watch live TV without cable or satellite. You can take your pick of three different Sling TV packages. Sling Orange starts at $15 right now for the first month and includes 32 channels, such as ESPN, CNN, Food Network, TBS and TNT.

The Sling Blue Package ups that to 47 channels and is also only $15 right now for the first month. You'll get access to E!, HGTV, Fox, NBC, NFL Network and more. But the best deal is Sling Orange & Blue, which is $25 right now and delivers 53 channels and the best of both packages.

The Fire TV Stick will also let you access all the other major streaming services, from Netflix and Prime Video to Hulu and Disney Plus.

Sling isn't saying how long this perk will last, but it's a great Cyber Monday deal. Check out our best Cyber Monday deals hub for epic savings in all sorts of categories.