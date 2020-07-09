Save big: GE’s electric range is more than $700 off

If you're furnishing a new place or just giving your existing kitchen a makeover, a new electric range is a quick way to make major improvements, and Lowe's has the top-rated GE JS645SLSS for $799, a whopping 47% off. That's a huge savings on a model that matches some of the best electric ranges on the market.

With stainless steel construction – from the brushed finish sides to the easy-to-clean knobs – and a smooth top range that covers the 4 burners with evenly-heating glass for precision cooking and quick clean up.

Made to fit into any standard 30-inch oven bay, the GE JS645SLSS features a slide-in design that should work in most homes, especially when replacing an older oven. Slide-in models fit into a space between your kitchen cabinets and countertops, giving you a custom look for less than a built-in model. With finished sides, it's sure to look great even when installation doesn't fit perfectly.

The 5.3 cubic foot oven has upper and lower elements for even baking, a built-in digital thermometer lets you monitor cooking temperatures and the front-mounted controls are easy to use and to see, thanks to a white LED display.

For further convenience, the GE's oven is self-cleaning – no scrubbing required – and has a removable full-width storage drawer for stowing cookware and accessories below the oven.