The best July sales and deals 2020

Just because Amazon Prime Day is postponed doesn't mean July sales are. In fact, July is an excellent month for deals. July sales are usually a cross between early back-to-school sales and the start of end of summer sales.

Retailers like Best Buy, HP, Target, and Verizon typically lead the charge with discounts of up to 70% off TVs, laptops, patio furniture, and summer apparel. This summer is vastly different in that we're living amidst a global pandemic where personal budgets are tight and many stores remain empty.

So we're bringing you the best July sales you can take advantage of online. So check out some of the best July sales you can get right now.

Amazon July sales: devices from $29 @ Amazon

There may be no Prime Day, but that doesn't mean you can't find deals at Amazon. The e-tailer is slashing the prices of various devices with prices starting as low as $29. View Deal

Buy a Mac or iPad, get free AirPods @ Apple

Back to school season is here! Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad will get a free pair of AirPods. The free AirPods are in addition to Apple's educational discounts, which take up to $200 off select Macs and iPads.View Deal

4K TV sales: from $329 @ Best Buy

Movie theaters remain closed across the country. However, the right 4K TV can help you recreate the movie theater experience straight from your home — sans the stick movie theater floor. Best Buy's July sales include 4K TVs from $329. View Deal

Laptops/desktops: up to $500 off @ MS Store

Need a new laptop? July sales tend to see a spike in laptop deals as retailers offer early back-to-school sales. The Microsoft Store, for instance, is taking up to $500 off Windows laptops and desktops. View Deal

Amerisleep sale: 30% off any mattress @ Amerisleep

Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30". That's one of the best sitewide mattress discounts we've seen all year. Best of all, the sale is valid through July 12. View Deal

Exercise and fitness: from $8 @ Amazon

Create the ultimate home gym with these July sales. They offer discounts on everything from free weights and treadmills to yoga mats and medicine balls. View Deal

Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva

Saatva mattresses are designed to reduce motion transfer, which means you won't feel when your partner when they roll around in bed. They're currently taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more, which is one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Saatva. View Deal

Dell laptop deals: up to $300 off @ Dell

As part of its July sales, Dell is taking up to $300 off a wide selection of laptops, including its Inspiron and XPS line. After discount, laptop deals start at $350.View Deal

HP work from home deals: up to 60% off laptops

For a limited time, HP is taking up to 60% off select HP laptops. The July sale includes popular models like the Omen, Spectre, and Envy line. View Deal

Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase @ Nectar

If you're looking for freebies, when you purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) — you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal