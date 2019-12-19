Samsung's 32-inch curved gaming monitor now just $149

No gaming rig is complete without a proper gaming monitor and right now Walmart is taking $100 off one of the most immersive gaming monitors you can get.

Currently, Walmart has the Samsung 32-inch 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for $149.99. That's $100 off and $20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday. In fact it's one of the best gaming deals of the season. Even better, it comes with free 2-day delivery.

Samsung 32" Curved Gaming LCD: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Samsung 32-inch C32F39M gaming monitor gives you a curved 1080p screen made for gaming. It comes with built-in speakers and a remote control. It's $100 off and at an all-time price low. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

There are many perks that come with a curved monitor. For gamers, that means you have a wider peripheral vision. At work it means you can get wider views of spreadsheets or stack various apps side-by-side for better multitasking.

The monitor boasts an 1800R curvature, offering distortion-free viewing angles from edge to edge, and a widescreen for broader field of vision. Built-in speakers let you enjoy the full gaming experience without a headset, and the monitor's game mode is optimized for both PC and console gaming.

It features a 4ms response time and offers 3000:1 contrast for clear visibility. The slim monitor is just 0.5-inch thick, giving it an ultra-slim look and the simple circular stand offers a steady footing without taking up too much space on your desk.

It's one of the best Walmart deals we've seen this month, especially if you're a gamer.