Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak shows a very unwelcome hinge gap

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have a substantially large hinge gap compared to the likes of the Google Pixel Fold, going by freshly leaked images.

The alleged images, published by Leakspinner on SlashLeaks, appear to show the Galaxy Z Flip 5 open in various positions. Accompanying the photos is a video in which the expected device is rotated to reveal what looks to be a sizable "tear-shaped" gap between the two sides of the folded panel, suggesting the phone uses a larger hinge than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from last year.

(Image credit: Leakspinner / SlashLeaks)

Samsung may be excused for over-manufacturing the hinge mechanism after the problems it had with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, its first foldable device, which reviewers literally unpicked due to a flawed design. The device was ultimately delayed due to a high failure rate amongst the review units, and a new hinge system was developed.

Features already leaked can also be seen in the photos and video. That includes a larger front screen, but otherwise similar inner screen size, overall dimensions, and camera setup to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The leaks also showed the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a white color, one of five options that have been rumored.

(Image credit: Leakspinner / SlashLeaks)

Competition from rival brands will put pressure on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, compared to the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Two big challengers include the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr, both of which boast a hinge that can close without any gap.

(Image credit: Leakspinner / SlashLeaks)

We will find out the accuracy of these leaks during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 26, where Samsung is expected to unveil its rumored Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip devices from Seoul.

Along with the flagship foldables, Samsung is rumoured to be announcing a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, an affordable version of this year's non-folding flagship device, as well as a new Galaxy Watch 6, and a line of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. Pre-orders are already open for the new Z Fold and Z Flip on Samsung's website and app, and can net you $50 off the price if you make a reservation.