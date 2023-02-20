Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get this much-needed display upgrade

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of its predecessors' biggest issues, claims reliable tipster Ice Universe (opens in new tab).

The Samsung leaker claims "for sure" that the next-gen Samsung flip phone will have a much larger outer display than that on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. He goes further to specify if will be larger than the cover display of the recently announced Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The clues have surfaced.The first leak I can say for sure The external screen of Galaxy Z Flip5 It is bigger than the external screen of OPPO Find N2 Flip. pic.twitter.com/E9HjUeW2ZRFebruary 20, 2023 See more

For context, the Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch outer display. With the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offering a 1.9-inch display, we can deduce from IU's comments that Samsung's supposedly installing a display at least 70% larger on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 than it's currently using.

This matches with a previous leak about the Galaxy Z Flip 5's displays. That one said that the outer display of the as yet unofficial Galaxy Z Flip 5 would be over three inches, while the inside display would have a less visible crease thanks to a new hinge design.

While not as versatile as the full-size displays on the outside of big book-style foldables, the outer display on a flip-style foldable is still handy for checking notifications or accessing shortcuts to commonly used apps. Having a larger outer display therefore makes these even easier, meaning you have to open the phone less often, and could hopefully enable further features be used on the outside of the phone.

Oppo showed this to great effect on the Find N2 Flip, letting you check and quickly reply to notifications, adjust your settings, check the weather and use the main cameras to take selfies through a small preview window. You still can't type or freely access other apps though, which is something we hope the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could offer if its display is large enough.

Samsung's next Galaxy Z Flip model, and the larger Galaxy Z Fold 5, are expected to be released late this summer, a year after the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrived. That still leaves plenty of time for more rumors, which hopefully will include more details on exactly how large this new cover display will be, and what it could be capable of.