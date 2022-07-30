Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in a crazy number of colors

If there was any remaining doubt as to what would be announced at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event, the company’s own U.K. insurance site has just blown that out of the water.

As spotted by AlexQuakeZ on Reddit (opens in new tab), if you try to buy device insurance through Samsung, the drop-down menu on the price estimate page (opens in new tab) includes a number of devices that don’t officially exist. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 can all be selected; though oddly the latter is listed under smartphones, rather than watches.

But what’s interesting here is the sheer number of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 configurations available: 71 different colors in all.

(Image credit: Samsung Insurance)

How is that possible? It seems that Samsung will be reviving the ‘Bespoke’ edition that was introduced for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — this allowed customers to mix and match the colors to customize a Flip to their liking.

Previously, that only allowed for 49 different combinations. As 9to5Google (opens in new tab) explains, the 71 total this time is reached by combining black, silver and gold frames with five different color options (green, navy, red, yellow and white) that is applied to the top, bottom or both panels. Mixing and matching those brings us to a grand total of 71 possible configurations.

Why the Samsung insurance site makes you specify the color configuration you have, rather than just stating you own a Bespoke edition Galaxy Z Flip 4 is anyone’s guess. But it does suggest that customization was a key part of the sales strategy that saw Samsung sell 40 times as many Z Flip 3 units than Z Flip 5G handsets.

For the other devices, things are pretty much as expected. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will apparently be available in beige, grey/green and Phantom Black colors, with either 256 or 512GB storage. Interestingly, the rumored Burgundy Red model isn’t listed.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, meanwhile, will come in graphite and silver colors for both the 40mm and 44mm models, with alternative gold and blue options reserved for the former and latter respectively. Intriguingly, there’s also a “Golf” edition, only available in graphite.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is just available in a 45mm size, with black and titanium models listed. This is probably the most mysterious device Samsung has for Unpacked, as it’s a whole new brand, replacing the Classic model. It reportedly will lose the rotating bezel, but gain a massive 572mAh battery, making it an intriguing option for outdoor adventurers.

We'll know all this for sure on August 10, when the next Unpacked event will reveal the next generation of foldable Samsung phones, and likely a few other devices too.