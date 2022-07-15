Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaker just tipped these four colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 only came in three colors — and rather boring colors at that. Thankfully a new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may fix that problem. That’s according to serial leaker Evan Blass, who’s posted a list of potential storage and color options.

According to Blass’s latest tweet (opens in new tab), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be coming in four colors: Beige, Burgundy red, gray green and phantom black. That’s alongside 128GB, 256GB and 512 GB storage options for everything except burgundy — which apparently skips the smallest storage option.

Back in May a leak from Ross Young claimed that the Z Fold 4 would come in three colors: Beige, Black and gray. That matches at least two of the colors mentioned by Blass, and possibly three depending on the ratio of gray to green.

A subsequent post by Young added a Dark Red option to the potential color mix for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, matching the information Blass has just posted.

And good thing too, because the Z Fold 3 range is pretty bland compared to some of the more colorful phones out there. It was available in black, dark green and silver, which are pretty bland and uninspired. The smartphone coloring equivalents of store-brand vanilla ice cream.

Meanwhile, devices like the iPhone 13 are available in a range of bright colors — making the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4 options seem positively spartan by comparison. It makes us miss the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which saw Samsung release a phone in six vivid hues. Those were the days, huh?

Blass is one of the more-renowned leakers out there, so we’re inclined to believe his claims, especially since that color rumor seems to be coming from more than one source. But there’s always a chance those sources are either wrong, or that Samsung changes plans behind the scenes. We’ll have to wait and see what Samsung has in store for us whenever the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launches.

We’re currently expecting the Z Fold 4 to launch toward the end of summer, with a Samsung Unpacked event possible for August. Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors suggest the phone could come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip — which would make it something of a powerhouse.

Other things we’ve heard include the possibility of a 50MP main camera lens, a flattened display crease, 25W fast charging, alongside a lighter and thinner design. We’re also expecting S-Pen support to make a comeback, though there may not be a slot to store the pen this generation like there is on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We’ll bring you more on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as and when we hear it, so stay tuned to Tom’s Guide for all the latest news and rumors.