Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 could get this big upgrade to battle iPad Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will likely appear this summer as Samsung's next shot against the iPad Pro . The company's next attempt at Apple's throne could include a 'Plus' version of the tablet with better specs, which has just been discovered.

MySmartPrice (via TechRadar ) found evidence of an upgraded Samsung tablet within the entries of the Bluetooth certification website. All devices using Bluetooth need to be checked over to make sure they match up to the Bluetooth SIG standards, and this website is often one of the last places we'll see a rumored device pre-release.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

There are no specs to extract from this listing, other than the fact that the Tab S7 Plus can use Bluetooth.

The Tab S7 Plus hasn't come out of nowhere. It was rumored to exist in April after SamMobile reported that the Tab S7 would have two different sizes — 11 inches and 12.4 inches. Since 'Plus' versions tend to be larger than the standard version of a Samsung product, we can reasonably deduce that the Tab S7 may be the 11-inch model, and the Tab S7 Plus will likely be the 12.4-inch model.

We know that the Tab S7 will likely feature 5G connectivity on some models. Huawei got there first with the MatePad Pro, but since Huawei doesn't sell products in the US, Samsung has an open goal when it comes to introducing a 5G tablet to the world.

The iPad Pro (starting at $799) will be the Tab S7's main rival once it launches. And while you have to buy the iPad Pro's Apple Pencil stylus and Magic Keyboard typing case separately, the stylus and keyboard look to come bundled with the Tab S7.

However, iPadOS is generally regarded as a far better operating system for a tablet than Android 10 , and the A12Z chipset in the iPad Pro is more powerful than the Snapdragon 865 rumored to appear in the Tab S7. That could mean that the iPad Pro remains the better choice for high intensity tasks like video and photo editing.

The Tab S7 is likely to be one of several devices Samsung unveils in August, when we also expect to see the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 . Expect a price around $700 for the basic Tab S7 to undercut the iPad Pro, and hopefully the same 120Hz display tech found on the Galaxy S20 series.