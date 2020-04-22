Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will beat iPad Pro to this key feature

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will launch with a 5G version, something that the latest iPad Pro doesn't have. It'll also come with an S-Pen once again, which Apple chargest extra for, making the new Samsung tablet an attractive premium tablet package.

Dutch Samsung-focussed site GalaxyClub (via TechRadar ) reports that it has more details about the next Samsung tablet, including sizes, accessories and connectivity features.

The basic details are that the Galaxy Tab S7, the successor to the Galaxy Tab S6, will come in two sizes — 11 inches and 12.4 inches, with the names Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus. These may not be the final names, but GalaxyClub believes that Samsung will keep the numbering system for the Tab series going ahead normally, rather than skipping ahead to match the Galaxy S20 and expected Galaxy Note 20.

All models will come with an included S-Pen stylus. This is in keeping with every Galaxy Tab S-series tablet since the S3, and in stark contrast to any of Apple's iPads.

Galaxy Tab S7 and 5G

The biggest news is that there will likely be a 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S7, in addition to Wi-Fi and 4G versions. This will allow you get blazing fast speeds on the go with Samsung's tablet without having to connect to Wi-Fi hotspots.

This isn't strictly new for this tablet series. There was a 5G version of the Tab S6, but that was only available in South Korea. However, GalaxyClub claims that the 5G Tab S7 will be coming to Europe as well. There's no news about a US release, but hopefully Samsung will be offering wider availability.

5G compatibility is a rare feature on tablets for the time being. The Huawei MatePad Pro also has optional 5G connectivity, but it'll be hard to get a hold of in the United States due to Huawei's dispute with the U.S. government.

Samsung has a history of beating Apple to certain tablet features. Last year's Galaxy Tab S6 came with a keyboard accessory including a trackpad, close to a year before we got the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment for the 2020 iPad Pro. Combined with Samsung's DeX desktop mode, tablet users looking for a laptop-style experience might be better off putting Apple's premium tablet series aside in favor of Samsung's, particularly if you value the included stylus and potential for 5G.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to launch in August 2020, the same month as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2, but at a different event taking place before the smartphones' launch. This date may change because of coronavirus-related issues, but since there's no rumors currently circulating about delays to Samsung devices, the outlook is good for the time being.