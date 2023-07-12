The OnePlus 11 is my favorite value flagship — and it's cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close, but if you're still hunting for deals on the best phones, you're in the right place for a major discount.

Right now the OnePlus 11 is on sale for $569 at Amazon, or $599 if you don't have Prime. Either way, this is currently the lowest price for an unlocked OnePlus 11 you can find, matching the current best deal for a Google Pixel 7 Pro, another great-value phone.

OnePlus 11 (8GB/128GB): was $699 now $569 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 11 is one of the best phone values out there and now it's an even better bargain for Prime Day. We like the 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery. And the Hasselblad-tuned cameras deliver great-looking photos. Save $130 right now.

You can read our full and largely positive thoughts on this phone in our full OnePlus 11 review, but here's the gist: it's a phone packed with great hardware, including a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, a trio of Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras, plenty of processing grunt from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 80W charging that can fill the phone from empty in just half an hour, and a big 5,000 mAh battery.

All of these features put the OnePlus 11 not just our overall best phones guide, but on our lists of the best Android phones and best phone battery life results.

There's no wireless charging or IP68 rating though, two features we'd expect on a 2023 flagship Android phone (OnePlus only promises IP64 resistance instead). The telephoto camera is also lacking since it offers only 2x zoom rather than the usual 3x. But if you don't take a lot of telephoto shots, you won't notice the difference. And who needs wireless charging anyway when you've got 80W of wired power?

