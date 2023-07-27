The best Android tablet is now $479 off in massive sale

There’s a new winner for the best Android tablet on the market, and if you want to get your hands on it, you’re in luck. OnePlus is offering a bunch of ways to save on their excellent tablet right now.

The OnePlus Pad is as low as $0 with trade-in right now. Trade-in an eligible phone, tablet or smartwatch and you can get up to $479 off the Editor's Choice OnePlus Pad. You even get a choice of accessory for free: a OnePlus Stylo pressure sensitive stylus (worth $99) or a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (worth $149).

There are more offers available, too — there’s a 5% discount for students, and a $30 coupon up for grabs if you shop through the OnePlus app. Returning OnePlus shoppers can even use RedCoins to pay part of their bill.

OnePlus Pad: from $0 with trade-in @ OnePlus

Free Keyboard or Stylo: The OnePlus Pad is our favorite Android tablet. In our OnePlus Pad review , we praised this tablet's speedy Dimensity 9000 CPU, 13-hour battery life, and sharp 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz display. You also get 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras and USB-C charging. OnePlus is offering up to $479 off the tablet with eligible trade-in, and you can also get either a OnePlus Stylo or a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard with the tablet for free.

As I’ve mentioned, the OnePlus Pad is Tom’s Guide’s choice for the Best Android tablet you can buy. In our OnePlus Pad review , we called it “a new standard for Android tablets” and praised its performance, value for money and long battery life.

This tablet runs on the Dimensity 9000 chip, achieving a score of 3,275 in the multi-core Geekbench 5 CPU benchmark test. This is roughly equivalent to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 , and the OnePlus Pad costs $220 less. In practice, the OnePlus Pad feels snappy to use; opening and closing apps, browsing the web and playing games all ran without a hitch in our tests.

As for the display, the OnePlus Pad has a 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Our unit reached 465 nits of brightness, covered 111.7% of the sRGB color space and achieved a Delta-E score of 0.25. We found that movies and videos look great on this tablet’s screen.

There are some downsides to the OnePlus Pad, however. The tablet’s speakers can get plenty loud, and are fine for watching videos or listening to podcasts. However, you probably won’t want to listen to music on this device without some of the best wireless earbuds on hand, as some of our test tracks sounded messy and indistinct even at medium volumes.