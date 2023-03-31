Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak just revealed 144Hz display, satellite connectivity and more

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 may still be fresh in our minds, that’s not stopped Galaxy S24 rumors from popping up, with the latest predicting a bunch of tech upgrades.

Coming courtesy of tipster site SamLover (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)), the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly come with a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, improvements to the 200-megapixel main camera, and satellite connectivity, among other features.

There’s no way to verify this information, which would appear to come from an inside source. But these upgrades seem to be logical ones that would build upon the might of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which sits at the top of our best phones list.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 144Hz display

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

Let's look at the touted display upgrade first. A lot of the best Android phones come with 120Hz refresh rates for their screens, which makes for a smooth scrolling and navigation experience; one could argue there’s not much need to go beyond 120Hz.

But some of the best gaming phones push the refresh rate higher, and 144Hz is in line with the refresh rates of displays you’ll find on some of the best gaming laptops. So the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s tipped refresh rate could be aimed at smartphone gamers who want an even smoother experience when playing fast-paced games like Call of Duty Mobile.

A more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

Making use of the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would seem logical for a next-gen Galaxy phone, as Samsung always equips its new flagship phones with the latest silicon from Qualcomm or its own Exynos line.

Qualcomm is sure to build upon the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, meaning a Gen 3 would seem inevitable as would its use in future Android flagship phones. We have no hint on specs, but expect better CPU and GPU performance, better image processing, and a focus on powering smart AI systems and features.

Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrades

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

According to SamLover the 200MP camera that debuted on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get improved for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Tweaks to the sensor will apparently deliver such an upgrade, but the tipster didn’t note what those improvements would be.

We suspect an upgrade in the overall image processing and when it comes to picking out details, in addition to continuing to improve on things like capturing realistic colors and skin tones.

SamLover also said the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have improved zooming capabilities. The current dual telephoto zoom lenses offer 3x and 10x optical zoom, so we could see a boost there. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped for a 6x periscope zoom, so perhaps Samsung is looking to extend its lead.

Again, there’s no detail in what these could be. But we’d hazard a guess that there’ll be better stability at extreme zooms, improved low-light performance, and perhaps an extra zoom range that combines optical zoom and some digital zoom courtesy of the 200MP camera.

Satellite connectivity

Previously rumored for the Galaxy S23 models, satellite connectivity never made it to the current Galaxy flagships. But SamLover claims it’s set for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Satellite connectivity can be found in the iPhone 14 family and allows for emergency messages to be sent in areas where there’s no cellular coverage by connecting directly to satellites. While not an everyday feature, such connectivity acts as a safety net, especially for people who like to go adventuring in areas with poor network coverage.

If the Galaxy S24 Ultra has satellite connectivity, it would not only give users a handy emergency feature but also ensure it offers the same level of connectivity as the latest iPhones and likely the iPhone 15.

It’s early days for Galaxy S24 rumors, but we can expect them to gather pace as the year moves on. As the Galaxy S23 Ultra is already a stellar phone, Samsung will have its work cut out to make sure the next-gen Galaxy models stand out. See our Galaxy S24 rumor hub for all the latest leaks and rumors.