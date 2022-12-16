Samsung Galaxy S23 dummy units just revealed design of all three models — here’s your first look

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 may not come until February 2023 , we could already know what the three phones look like.

In a leaked photo drop from SlashLeaks (opens in new tab), reported by Notebook Check (opens in new tab), we can now see what we believe to be dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S23 , Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra . If these dummy units are in fact the real deal, then it looks like we shouldn’t expect massive design changes in the Galaxy S23 lineup .

(Image credit: SlashLeaks)

The largest difference seems to be that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus (opens in new tab) have lost the rear Contour Cut camera housing that their predecessors had, and instead are laid out as individual lenses like on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra . However, we had somewhat expected this change, given that previous renders had used that concept for the rear camera layout.

Unfortunately, we can’t really see if the other design change that was possible came to fruition — thicker bezels. Prolific Samsung leaker Ice Universe had previously suggested that the Galaxy S23 lineup will get a bit bulkier with thicker bezels. However, they were still nominally small and impossible to see properly in these leaked dummy unit images.

(Image credit: SlashLeaks)

Speaking of renders, it's entirely possible that these dummy units are based on CAD drawings rather than “official” ones produced by Samsung. Until we get an official look at the phones, it’s impossible to confirm that these are the real deal. That said, given that leaked cases have suggested the camera design change we see here on these dummy units, it would not be a surprise for these leaked units to ultimately resemble the real phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup: Leaked S23 Ultra specs

(Image credit: SlashLeaks)

Leaked units weren’t the only surprise leak this week for the Galaxy S23 lineup. We also got leaked specs for the Galaxy S23 Ultra from its TENAA certification in China. Again, not a ton of surprises there, though it appears Samsung is giving the the best Android phone a memory boost and a storage upgrade. However, much like with the design of the handset, we will have to wait for February to know for sure what is officially coming to the next-generation Samsung devices.

