Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak hints at radical design change

The look of the Samsung Galaxy S23 could be changing quite a bit according to the rumor mill, and the latest leak only seems to prove it further.

Long-time leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab) has shared photos of cases designed for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus (which IU points out is mislabeled as S23 Pro) and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The case maker may or may not have inside info about how Samsung's next-gen phones will look, but they at least fit in with previous leaks about the Galaxy S23 series' design.

S23, S23+ (S23 Pro is the wrong name in the picture) and S23 Ultra protective cases have been introduced. pic.twitter.com/bKmDCHem2bOctober 16, 2022 See more

As we've seen before on leak-based Galaxy S23 renders, Samsung has revised the design of the standard and Plus models to make it look more like the Galaxy S22 Ultra with separate rear cameras poking out of the back panel. The regular Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus still have rounded corners, according to these cases and the previous renders, unlike the squared-off corners of the Ultra model.

We can also see the apparent relative sizes of the phones in these shots. There are no rumored overall size differences for the Galaxy S23 series compared to the Galaxy S22 series, so we are likely looking at a 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, a 6.5-inch Galaxy S23 Plus and a 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra in these two images.

Although we are now expecting a fresh look for the Galaxy S23 series compared to the Galaxy S22, not much else seems to be changing going by the current rumors. The only major difference for the basic Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus seems to be a new chipset, expected to either be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or an Exynos 2300 depending on which source you go by.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a few more new toys, according to the leaks. As well as the new chip, it'll apparently have an upgraded display and a 200MP main camera, building upon the already impressive 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung should be showing off the Galaxy S23 series next year in early January, according to one source. Even if that doesn't turn out to be true, we should still the new phones arrive by the end of February, looking at the past few years of Galaxy S releases.